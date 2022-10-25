[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes





A dramatic video of a Russian pilot ejecting from his warplane moments before it explodes is going viral around the world.

“This is probably the first ever action camera combat jet ejection footage,” says aviation blogger David Cenciotti.

The “point-of-view” clip, posted to the Russian Fighterbomber Telegram channel, starts inside a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet.

The pilot ejects and his parachute deploys before his jet crashes and explodes.

You can hear the pilot groaning as he lands some distance from the wreckage.

When in previous wars have you ever had that kind of footage? … This is probably the first time that this kind of clip has ever been shared… Normally, you wouldn’t see the real thing… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

In wars gone by, there were always movies made… but they weren’t actually live footage of people dying… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

