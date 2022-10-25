[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 29 October 2022 11:30 AM
[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip... 29 October 2022 10:38 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
View all Business
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in t... 29 October 2022 2:51 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows. 29 October 2022 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 1:26 PM
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes

25 October 2022 11:43 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Sukhoi Su-25SM
Sukhoi
Russian airforce

In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 4:14).

A dramatic video of a Russian pilot ejecting from his warplane moments before it explodes is going viral around the world.

“This is probably the first ever action camera combat jet ejection footage,” says aviation blogger David Cenciotti.

The “point-of-view” clip, posted to the Russian Fighterbomber Telegram channel, starts inside a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet.

The pilot ejects and his parachute deploys before his jet crashes and explodes.

You can hear the pilot groaning as he lands some distance from the wreckage.

RELATED: Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town

When in previous wars have you ever had that kind of footage? … This is probably the first time that this kind of clip has ever been shared… Normally, you wouldn’t see the real thing…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

RELATED: Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

In wars gone by, there were always movies made… but they weren’t actually live footage of people dying…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:14).




25 October 2022 11:43 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
War in Ukraine
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Sukhoi Su-25SM
Sukhoi
Russian airforce

More from World

@ adragan8/123rf.com

Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo

29 October 2022 2:51 PM

Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in the US tourist hotspot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'

28 October 2022 12:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.

Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python

27 October 2022 1:31 PM

Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss

27 October 2022 12:03 PM

The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

27 October 2022 9:14 AM

Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© iweta0077/123rf.com

'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades

26 October 2022 10:39 AM

Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US President Joe Biden. © palinchak/123rf.com

[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden

26 October 2022 9:18 AM

Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

25 October 2022 12:04 PM

Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Local

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

Business Local

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

Local

EWN Highlights

'Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in SA' - King Misuzulu

29 October 2022 5:15 PM

[PICTURES] Ramaphosa hands King Misuzulu certificate of recognition as Zulu King

29 October 2022 3:10 PM

[WATCH] King Misuzulu takes his vows, pledges to lead the Zulu nation faithfully

29 October 2022 10:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA