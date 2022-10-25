'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China'
- “No one can lay claim to so much influence on the shaping of foreign policy over the past 50 years as Henry Kissinger” writes the Financial Times.
- The Nobel Peace Prize Winner and former US Secretary of State's insights in his book "On China" are invaluable for other governments and people who do business with the country says economist Xhanti Payi.
Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Xhanti Payi, Economist at Nascence Advisory.
Payi discussed "On China" by Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger.
“No one can lay claim to so much influence on the shaping of foreign policy over the past 50 years as Henry Kissinger” writes the Financial Times.
The scholar and diplomat served as US Secretary of State under the Nixon and Ford administrations.
I think it's a very important book... It gives you a strong understanding of what China's about... tracing back to the civilization of China into the force it is now... He tells the story that in the old civilization people did not come to China to do diplomacy; they came to learn from China.Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
Kissinger makes important points in terms of how we work with China as different countries or even as businesspeople. He says that China does not seek to export their values... and makes the important point about China's self interest...Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
[In relation to ties with the US and recent interference in Taiwan] Kissinger says that China does not like to be told what to do and doesn't tell people what to do... The Chinese are willing to talk, but they are not willing to compromise on key values... That is what the US does not 'get'....Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
When they vote in the UN Security Council they tend to abstain because they don't want to find themselves in a situation where they're interfering in other people's business which is the exact opposite of what the US tends to do.Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
Our politicians in South Africa haven't quite figured out how to deal with China in a way that actually makes sense for South Africa and for China.Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
When China wants something they get it, and this book really tells you how to understand that dynamic... so that you can build relations with China that make sense... telling them about ubuntu, that doesn't fly at all...Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
Everybody who is dealing with China ought to understand the Chinese psyche... how they do business, how they think... so that you come prepared...Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
It's a lot of reading, but it's definitely worth it.Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory
Description on Amazon:
In this sweeping and insightful history, Henry Kissinger turns for the first time at book length to a country he has known intimately for decades and whose modern relations with the West he helped shape.
On China illuminates the inner workings of Chinese diplomacy during such pivotal events as the initial encounters between China and tight line modern European powers, the formation and breakdown of the Sino-Soviet alliance, the Korean War, and Richard Nixon’s historic trip to Beijing.
With a new final chapter on the emerging superpower’s twenty-first-century role in global politics and economics, On China provides historical perspective on Chinese foreign affairs from one of the premier statesmen of our time.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/guvend/guvend2201/guvend220141728/180859446-handshake-between-south-africa-and-china-flags-painted-on-hands-illustration.jpg
