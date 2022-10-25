Land Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Sydney Soundy, the Land Bank's Executive Manager for Strategy and Communications.

- The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture

- The announcement comes just over two years after the struggling state-owned bank defaulted on its own debt

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com

South Africa's Land Bank is going to give financing for emerging farmers another shot.

A blended finance scheme will see the Department of Agriculture provide grant financing for farmers which the Bank will match rand for rand.

The embattled state-owned lender defaulted on some of its own debt in April 2022.

In August this year it was accused of using bullying tactics against farmers behind with their debt repayments by the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai).

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more detail from Sydney Soundy, the Land Bank's Executive Manager for Strategy and Communications.

The scheme is structured to de-risk transactions, Soundy says.

The grant allocation comes from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and the loans will come from the Land Bank. Essentially we're putting together a blended transaction which de-risks the debt to equity position of transactions through the grant that comes from the Department. Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank

Soundy says this an affordable way to include new agriculture entrants and also help existing farmers that want to scale up their commercial operations.

It makes it affordable for the client in that, say in a transaction of R10 million, they would only be taking out a loan of R5 million, with the other R5 million coming from a grant allocation. Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank

Essentially it is aimed at black South African citizens, so it is looking at black-owned entities and ensuring that the focus can also be placed on youth, women and people with disabilities to get into the agricultural sector and be successful through a programme of comprehensive support. Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank

The focus will on small- and medium-scale farmers, he says.

"The amount is not a huge amount but it is a good start."

The Agiculture Department has committed to a ten year agreement with the Lank Bank - the first three years will come with a R325 million allocation per annum, starting in the current financial year.

Soundy notes that the Bank's own lenders have given their consent for the scheme.

We're utilising this opportunity for blended finance to get ourselves for growth of the book again, once the debt restructure has been concluded.... We are making significant progress with our lenders... Sydney Soundy, Executive Manager: Strategy and Communications - Land Bank

He says the blended funding approach is a crucial part of the Bank's financing strategy into the future.

"We'll be looking at these kinds of arrangements where the support we give to farmers or agri-businesses... are undertaken on the back of a blended funding approach where loans and grants are utilised to ensure affordability."

