[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"





- Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show

- Interestingly, the chicken chain also provides Zetu Damane with her "zero" of the week, for a different ad

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV advert as her hero.

Chicken Licken's done many campaigns driven by the product helping you "find your soul" but the branding expert believes this latest one really hits the spot.

Everyone is talking about this ad in the right way, Damane says.

They’re not talking about the Knight Rider ad or the rasta ad - it’s the Chicken Licken ad.... From the moment you see that first person eat that piece of chicken you’re linking everything thereafter to Chicken Licken. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

I’m predicting this campaign will do wonders sales-wise... because this ad did real work for the brand. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

She also loves the dancing, pointing out that the second most popular category of content on TikTok at the moment is dancing videos.

At the same time however, another ad from Chicken Licken falls foul of Damane's "zero" rating exactly because the listener will not automatically link it with the brand.

The radio ad plays with the idea of those dreaded long voice notes, or "voice novels".

"Just because it's clever doesn't mean it's a great ad" agrees Whitfield.

