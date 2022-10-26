[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA’s leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don’t of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Kassandra Sundt
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs Residents have been advised to stock up in water as much as possible ahead of the weekend to minimise the impact. 4 November 2022 6:21 AM
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions. 4 November 2022 5:01 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users? After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version. 4 November 2022 6:15 AM
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine. 4 November 2022 5:22 AM
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning. 3 November 2022 6:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Chicken Licken
branding
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
Zetu Damane

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

- Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV spot is the pick for this week's advertising "hero" on The Money Show

- Interestingly, the chicken chain also provides Zetu Damane with her "zero" of the week, for a different ad

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube
Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks Chicken Licken's new "SoulSister" TV advert as her hero.

RELATED: Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

Chicken Licken's done many campaigns driven by the product helping you "find your soul" but the branding expert believes this latest one really hits the spot.

Everyone is talking about this ad in the right way, Damane says.

They’re not talking about the Knight Rider ad or the rasta ad - it’s the Chicken Licken ad.... From the moment you see that first person eat that piece of chicken you’re linking everything thereafter to Chicken Licken.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

RELATED: Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

I’m predicting this campaign will do wonders sales-wise... because this ad did real work for the brand.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

She also loves the dancing, pointing out that the second most popular category of content on TikTok at the moment is dancing videos.

At the same time however, another ad from Chicken Licken falls foul of Damane's "zero" rating exactly because the listener will not automatically link it with the brand.

The radio ad plays with the idea of those dreaded long voice notes, or "voice novels".

"Just because it's clever doesn't mean it's a great ad" agrees Whitfield.

Scroll to the top to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Chicken Licken discussion at 3:19)




26 October 2022 5:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Chicken Licken
branding
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
Zetu Damane

More from Business

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dagga is green, and so are dollar bills. (Photo by Kindel Media at pexels.com)

Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop

3 November 2022 11:25 AM

Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

3 November 2022 9:55 AM

South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

3 November 2022 7:00 AM

While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat

2 November 2022 5:07 PM

The furore over a leaked memo calling for a moratorium on white hires has died down - Dis-Chem sales were affected for about a week says CFO Rui Morais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© manovankohr/123rf.com

How will Elon Musk's $8 premium Twitter affect users?

4 November 2022 6:15 AM

After buying Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk is looking to make some changes to the app, including a paid version.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November

4 November 2022 5:22 AM

After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures

3 November 2022 6:41 PM

Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thebe Magugu x Dior. Picture: facebook.com/thebemagugu

Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth

3 November 2022 1:41 PM

South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

What information can a past employer share as a reference?

3 November 2022 7:31 AM

If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more

3 November 2022 4:55 AM

The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030

2 November 2022 12:57 PM

We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hyrons/123rf.com

'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month'

31 October 2022 1:52 PM

Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'

26 October 2022 1:58 PM

Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© terovesalainen/123rf.com

'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised'

26 October 2022 12:06 PM

The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

25 October 2022 9:05 AM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions of the hybrid sitting of the National Assembly. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter.

'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst

19 October 2022 1:40 PM

Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert

Local

Water outages set for CT's southern suburbs over weekend as city does repairs

Local

New report reveals worrying financial state of SA's metros

Local

EWN Highlights

DA must make up with coalition partners or see Phalatse ousted again - analysts

4 November 2022 8:13 AM

PSA hopes govt sees 'bigger picture' and increases wage offer

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Discharging firearms in the air 'reckless' & 'puts bystanders at risk' - expert

4 November 2022 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA