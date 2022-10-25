Guess what tops business leaders' wish list ahead of Finance Minister's MTBPS...
He is not a fan of Budget previews or Medium Term Budget previews because invariably those forecasts are wrong, says Bruce Whitfield.
In fact the only information that matters on the day is what's contained in the policy documents, not even the Finance Minister's speech itself, Whitfield continues.
It's the thinking behind the Budget process that matters. The speech cherry picks the key points and puts the best possible shine on the state of the country's finances.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
As a result, on the eve of the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), instead of a preview of predictions, The Money Show opts for the top priorities selected by a range of business people and analysts.
(Skip to 33:08 in the audio clip)
The big issue of course is the pressure of Eskom's debt.
And that's the priority for Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.
Expectations are for lower debt and deficit ratios... Fiscal consolidation will be limited depending on how substantially government does take on - if any - Eskom's debt... The risk on that front are that if Eskom runs into operational difficulties again, then government will not be able to rescue it.Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist - Investec
Bishop does, however, add that overall it's likely to be a good Budget although one potentially dulled by the risk-averse global environment.
Independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe wants to see a slimmed-down government and one that welcomes private sector investment.
The first issue I'll be looking out for relates to the lack of fixed investment; the second to inefficiencies in the public sector as a result of insufficient headcounts, particularly in areas such as teaching and education, policing and, of course, healthcare.Ndumiso Hadebe, Economist
Political analyst Nic Borain believes South Africa has a chance to stand out as a fiscally responsible global citizen in a messy world.
After disastrous fiscal statements in many countries around the world recently I think it's clear that credibility is everything as far as fiscal is concerned... How close are you to the limits in the public sector wage bill, how generous are you able to be with social grants, what options are there for Eskom's debt...Nic Borain, Political analyst
And Bidvest chair Bonang Mohale returns to everybody's chief pain point - Eskom.
It is unbelievable that 28 years into democracy, we've virtually spent half of it in blackouts. What we need is a stable, reliable and predictable energy supply and we should take it from whence it comes... The loss to the economy goes up to R4 billion a day, every day!Bonang Mohale, Chairperson - Bidvest
Scroll up to listen to more "wish list" items (skip to 33:08)
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
