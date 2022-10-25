Streaming issues? Report here
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

25 October 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Theron, MD of Vestact Asset Management.

- China's Communist Party has re-elected Xi Jinping as its leader, giving him increased powers.

- The news spooked investors amid the ongoing crackdown on technology platforms, with Naspers and Prosus among the casualties.

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com
Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

More than R430 billion was wiped off the value of Naspers and Prosus shares on Monday, as investors got spooked by their worries over China.

Amid the country's ongoing crackdown on technology platforms, the Communist Party re-elected Xi Jinping as their leader and gave him more power.

Bruce Whitfield asked Paul Theron (MD of Vestact Asset Management) for some insight.

RELATED: 'Lion’s share of JSE returns comes from exposure to China, partly via Naspers'

"It's a bit of a sad story to say the least" comments Theron.

Tencent had an all-time high of 681 Hong Kong dollars on the 1st of January 2021, and it's been a downhill slalom since then... It's now 206 HKD.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

This is thoroughly depressing, but it's because Xi Jinping decided that the theory of common prosperity was all-important and he wanted to push back against entrepreneurs and billionaires who seemed to be getting too shirty, like Jack Ma from Alibaba...

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

They've blocked people from gaming online; they've blocked all sorts of financial listings and I think some people hoped with this latest Communist congress in Beijing that Xi would get his wings clipped, but the reverse happened.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

Foreign investors in Chinese stocks are now "running for the hills", Theron says.

This of course affects many South Africans who have their pension funds invested in Naspers and Prosus shares.

"And Tencent remains their most important asset."

It could have been worse though, Theron notes.

Naspers and Prosus have been doing lots of buybacks, selling Tencent shares... and using the money to buy back their own shares.

Paul Theron, MD - Vestact Asset Management

For Theron's forecast for the future of the giant Chinese economy, take a listen to the audio at the top of the article.




25 October 2022 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

