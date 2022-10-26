How 'free' is freedom of expression in South Africa?
Clarence Ford spoke to brand reputation management adviser and MD of Strategic Corporate Communications Consultancy, Solly Moeng, about freedom of expression in South Africa.
-
Moeng recently wrote a piece saying freedom of expression is not so free in South Africa.
-
He said that while people do not get arrested, there are still consequences for speaking out.
Moeng recently wrote an article about freedom of expression and stated that while it is a right, it comes at a great expense.
He said that while people may not be arrested for expressing their views as they are in some other parts of the world, that does not mean that there is no cost to expressing one's views.
While people do not get arrested for expressing themselves, there are other ways that people in government or people in the name of the governing party, the ANC, frustrate the livelihoods of individuals.Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy
Speaking on the extent to which freedom of speech can be controlled, Moeng noted that in 2012, then SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande called for the introduction of a law to prevent people from unfairly criticising the president.
He said that whistle-blowers had also been placed in positions where they lose out on jobs and contracts as they often get blacklisted for speaking out.
I have had many situations where people I work with were suddenly not comfortable to work with me anymore, where contracts were suddenly cancelled without explanation. Much later… some of these people said ‘Solly this is actually what happened.’Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy
He said that, unfortunately, South Africans do not always see the reality of what happens which is a problem because we need to be speaking out on these cases.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_138177111_concept-on-the-topic-of-freedom-of-speech-censorship-freedom-of-press-international-human-right-day-.html?vti=lc4a13sokvuv3u141t-1-31
More from Local
Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC
Spare a thought for the class of 2022, who for the past few years have faced unprecedented difficulties.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?
The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?Read More
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement
As the summer festive season fast approaches, the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for those who illegally consume alcohol on city beaches.Read More
Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme
The City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker (CDW) Programme has linked a group of six residents in the Sir Lowry’s Pass community with business support to help get their recycling initiatives off the ground.Read More