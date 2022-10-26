How 'free' is freedom of expression in South Africa?





Clarence Ford spoke to brand reputation management adviser and MD of Strategic Corporate Communications Consultancy, Solly Moeng, about freedom of expression in South Africa.

Moeng recently wrote a piece saying freedom of expression is not so free in South Africa .

He said that while people do not get arrested, there are still consequences for speaking out.

Picture: pjirawat/123rf.com

Moeng recently wrote an article about freedom of expression and stated that while it is a right, it comes at a great expense.

He said that while people may not be arrested for expressing their views as they are in some other parts of the world, that does not mean that there is no cost to expressing one's views.

While people do not get arrested for expressing themselves, there are other ways that people in government or people in the name of the governing party, the ANC, frustrate the livelihoods of individuals. Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy

Speaking on the extent to which freedom of speech can be controlled, Moeng noted that in 2012, then SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande called for the introduction of a law to prevent people from unfairly criticising the president.

He said that whistle-blowers had also been placed in positions where they lose out on jobs and contracts as they often get blacklisted for speaking out.

I have had many situations where people I work with were suddenly not comfortable to work with me anymore, where contracts were suddenly cancelled without explanation. Much later… some of these people said ‘Solly this is actually what happened.’ Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy

He said that, unfortunately, South Africans do not always see the reality of what happens which is a problem because we need to be speaking out on these cases.

Listen to the audio above for more.