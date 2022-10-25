Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Clarence Ford interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
The United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia have issued stark travel advisories to their citizens, urging them to avoid travelling to Nigeria or to leave immediately if they are already there.
Their Nigerian embassies cited an "elevated risk of terror attacks, specifically in Abuja” as the reason for their urgent appeal.
Abuja has been on edge since July when 440 Islamist insurgents escaped from prison.
They say government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, bars, restaurants, transport terminals, sporting venues, headquarters of international organisations, law enforcement establishments – all of these are very, very dangerous… It doesn’t leave you with much to do!Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to tackle the problem… of Islamist terrorism… Things are getting worse and worse, particularly in Abuja, the capital.Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Ford interviewed Cornish – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179680964_huge-smoke-pillar-in-abstract-city-concept-of-industrial-blast-or-terroristic-act-on-nigeria-flag-ba.html?vti=nximfjjp0k8fkiie5r-1-17
More from Africa
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth
The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.Read More
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration
Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa FestivalRead More
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime
Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
More from World
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.Read More
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home
Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.Read More
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo
Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in the US tourist hotspot.Read More
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'
Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python
Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia.Read More
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss
The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.Read More
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.Read More
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.Read More