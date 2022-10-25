Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies





Clarence Ford interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

The United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia have issued stark travel advisories to their citizens, urging them to avoid travelling to Nigeria or to leave immediately if they are already there.

Their Nigerian embassies cited an "elevated risk of terror attacks, specifically in Abuja” as the reason for their urgent appeal.

Abuja has been on edge since July when 440 Islamist insurgents escaped from prison.

They say government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, bars, restaurants, transport terminals, sporting venues, headquarters of international organisations, law enforcement establishments – all of these are very, very dangerous… It doesn’t leave you with much to do! Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to tackle the problem… of Islamist terrorism… Things are getting worse and worse, particularly in Abuja, the capital. Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

