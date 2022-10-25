Streaming issues? Report here
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race

25 October 2022 4:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Great Optimist race
The Little Optimist Trust
Chairity event

The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October.

Pippa Hudson speaks to the founder of The Little Optimist Trust, Greg Bertish, about the unique charity organisation and its Great Optimist Race taking place on 29 October.

CAPE TOWN: The Great Optimist Race is organised by the Little Optimist Trust, a charity organisation that aims to bring hope to disadvantaged children in hospitals.

Founded in 2017, the cleverly titled organisation initially went to hospitals to inspire hope in children who seemed to have little to live for by bringing them toys, books, medals, hosting movie nights, and delivering pizza for them.

Herein lies its primary goal: inspire kids in dire situation to survive and thrive by adding some light in their lives.

They now own a therapy sailing academy at the Waterfront where they bring sailing to these kids while teaching them valuable life lessons along the way.

The race itself will see a number of prominent South Africans and medical survivors get into optimist boats - a small sailing boat meant to carry someone no larger than 50 kilograms - and (attempt to) sail for charity.

We're getting captains of industry, we're getting medical survivor adults, and we're getting celebrities like you, Pippa, to come and put their proverbial butts in that little boat and sail for charity.

Greg Bertish, founder - The Little Optimist Trust 

It's an awkward, hard thing for an adult to do because you're squashed in this little thing with bits and pieces sticking into you and you can't move, and when you do move you almost turn over. So, it's not that simple. It's very simple for a ten-year-old but it's not so simple for a fully grown adult - and that's the whole point. We're trying to raise awareness and we're trying to raise money.

Greg Bertish, founder - The Little Optimist Trust 

Bertish says that the optimist boats act as a metaphor for the kids watching the race.

We're taking these small little boats and they have huge hearts and they're the metaphor for children: they might be strange little boats, they might not fit int, they might not be as fast as all the other boats, but they've got huge hearts and they can do anything.

Greg Bertish, founder - The Little Optimist Trust 

The event is open to the general public to attend, and all proceeds will be going to the Little Optimist Trust and several other charities.

You can find out more about it and what you can do to help raise funds here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
