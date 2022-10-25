Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents





Pippa Hudson interviewed a young teacher Nomfundo Brukwe for CapeTalk’s 25@25 series in celebration of their 25th birthday.

She appeared on Mail and Guardian’s top 200 young South Africans earlier this year as a result of her consistently sharing information on Twitter and TikTok.

Brukwe share’s teaching vacancies for unemployed educators on Twitter and posts informative videos for children and parents on TikTok on how to make learning accommodating and fun.

My TikTok page is not only attracting teachers but also my learners and parents. I post lessons where we make learning fun, we make it exciting. For teachers I am giving them information about teaching bursaries they can apply to. Nomfundo Brukwe, educator

She currently teaches at PEPPS Motheong Primary School in Attridgeville, Pretoria.

The Master’s candidate also has a passion for special needs education. Through her research, she wants to introduce a special needs-specific approach to the South African education system for dyslexic learners in early childhood.

For my Master’s I’m bringing in a programme called the rainbow programme from the United States, trying to slowly introduce it into the South African education system to provide learners with dyslexia with early intervention. Nomfundo Brukwe, Educator

