Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Naz Consulting International.
An international campaign called “Stop Killer Robots” is urging people to push back against the development of autonomous weapons.
It is highlighting how racism, sexism and dehumanisation can be built into these technologies, knowingly and unknowingly.
The New York Police Department recently halted a trial of armed law enforcement robots after a backlash and calls to ban police from acquiring weaponised robots.
Off-the-shelf robots remain rare for now, but drones – even weaponised ones – have become commonplace.
Ukrainian soldiers are turning ordinary shop-bought drones into weapons that drop ammunition on targets such as tanks while Russia pummels Ukrainian cities with “kamikaze” drones from Iran.
RELATED: What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Lethal autonomous weapons systems… You almost feel a sense of personality… We’re not prepared for that…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
The six leading robot development companies have pledged they won’t weaponise their products, but have no control over third parties doing so…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Naz Consulting International
Kiewit interviewed Ebrahim – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_139026373_advanced-military-battle-robot-drone-flying-over-and-monitoring-the-skies-sci-fi-futuristic-concept-.html?vti=lta35rxbpgjlg5f4b5-1-5
