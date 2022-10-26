New job: Go out there and introduce yourself to everyone
According to Raath, prospective employees have to establish the environment that they will be working in and have proper orientation whether in person or virtually.
She added that the human resources department should be upfront and share all the necessary information with prospective employees.
It should not be the employee who is following up and asking these questions, noted Raath.
One of the biggest issues at the moment is people not pitching up to their first day of work or people accepting counteroffers. A lot of this is caused by people being scared of the unknown.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer
People are less likely not to arrive if they have met the team and feel comfortable about where they are going.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer
Raath said if a prospective employee receives two offers and had already committed to one but wants the other one instead, for example, there is not much that the company can do.
However, the biggest damage one can experience is damage to personal reputation.
The best way to avoid this kind of damage is to be transparent and open with companies interviewing you.
Companies should also make sure that they are ready to receive new employees.
There’s nothing worse than getting someone to join your team, they are enthusiastic and they want to prove themselves, but your IT department takes three weeks to give the laptop to them.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer
You’ve got one shot to impress on your first couple of days within an organisation. Go out there and literally introduce yourself to everyone, from the receptionist to the tea lady, to the CEO. Candidates who’ve done this have left a lasting impression.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer
Sometimes the interview does not fully explain what is required from a person in terms of duties, which causes employees to quickly fall out of the honeymoon period.
Raath advises that upfront, new employees should try and shadow current employees to see what the work responsibilities are like.
One key thing people forget is that they really want to impress when they start a job, the next thing there is a burnout situation happening because the person was too afraid to speak up in their first couple of weeks.Vanessa Raath, Global Talent Sourcing Trainer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : New job: Go out there and introduce yourself to everyone
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadymvdrobot/vadymvdrobot1707/vadymvdrobot170701353/81802561-smiling-bearded-man-giving-a-fist-bump-to-a-male-colleague-while-they-are-sitting-at-their-computer-.jpg
More from Local
Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC
Spare a thought for the class of 2022, who for the past few years have faced unprecedented difficulties.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?
The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?Read More
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement
As the summer festive season fast approaches, the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for those who illegally consume alcohol on city beaches.Read More
Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme
The City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker (CDW) Programme has linked a group of six residents in the Sir Lowry’s Pass community with business support to help get their recycling initiatives off the ground.Read More