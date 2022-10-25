To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF





John Maytham spoke to Democratic Alliance federal chairperson Helen Zille on why the DA refuses to work with the EFF in the Johannesburg metro.

FILE: DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: EWN.

CAPE TOWN: The Democratic Alliance (DA) rejected newly reinstated Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse's proposal to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Phalatse said on Tuesday she had not yet presented the proposal before the federal executive.

She explained the proposal was not to enter into a formal coalition agreement with the EFF but rather to get back control of the metro in exchange for one committee chair position.

Phalatse also wanted to foster a relationship with the party similar to the relationship between the two parties in Ekurhuleni and Mogale City, where the EFF has an oversight position.

Zille has shut down Phalatse’s plan on working with EFF, citing that her party does not want a repeat of what happened with former DA member and former Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba.

The big problem with what we did before in Johannesburg should still be fresh in everybody’s mind, she explained.

Zille described EFF as an extortionist party.

She described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA.

Because once the EFF has that noose around your neck and there’s an agreement they can take you with a gun to your head, if you’d don’t keep to their demands which became more and more brazen. Then you are trapped. That is how Herman Mashaba became an EFF mayor and that is why he remains so close to the EFF to this day. Helen Zille, DA federal chairperson

