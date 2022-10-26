Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
Africa Melane spoke to KPMG economist Frank Blackmore about what he believes will be some of the focal points of the statement.
-
The medium-term budget policy statement will be delivered on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Blackmore said one key issue that needs to be addressed is that of Eskom.
Initially the budget statement was just an update, but it has become an important statement, as according to Blackmore, the money the country has to deliver services and benefits has become less.
One key sector that the budget needs to address is that of Eskom, which Blackmore said has around R400 billion in debt.
Load shedding is having a devastating impact on our economy and alleviating some of that debt could allow Eskom to borrow some money to fix some of its issues, he said.
He added that one sector that has been terribly affected by power cuts is manufacturing and this is inhibiting the country’s ability to develop.
No economy globally has been able to develop over time without a large manufacturing sector.Frank Blackmore, economist at KPMG
According to Blackmore, a manufacturing sector is essential for the development of a middle class, but South Africa’s manufacturing sector cannot cope without electricity.
We cannot ignore the fact that a lack of electricity is causing us to grow a lot slower than we should be growing.Frank Blackmore, economist at KPMG
Blackmore said we may see government taking on R200 billion of Eskom’s debt to help the state-owned enterprise recover and fix some of its problems.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
More from Business
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo
Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in the US tourist hotspot.Read More
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend
Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs
His $44 billion acquisition puts an end to six months of legal dramas over the future of the influencial social media company.Read More
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.Read More
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
More from Local
Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement
As the summer festive season fast approaches, the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for those who illegally consume alcohol on city beaches.Read More
Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme
The City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker (CDW) Programme has linked a group of six residents in the Sir Lowry’s Pass community with business support to help get their recycling initiatives off the ground.Read More
Killarney gets new spinning pitch, much to the delight of CT motorsport junkies
The 4 500m² spinning pitch will benefit Cape Town’s large drifting and spinning community that has been calling for a dedicated facility to practise their sport.Read More
Load shedding won't disrupt matric exams, says Motshekga
The Minister addressed the public on Sunday on the state of the department's readiness as matric students start sitting for their final exams on Monday.Read More
'Stay in your lane!' - Capetonians increasingly being nabbed for bad driving
The City of Cape Town has noted a sharp rise in traffic infringements, like dangerous overtaking, not wearing seatbelts, overloading, to unlicensed drivers and drunk driving.Read More
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home
Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.Read More
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City
The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and motorists.Read More
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties
Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.Read More