Will Godongwana throw Eskom a debt lifeline?

The medium-term budget policy statement will be delivered on Wednesday afternoon .

Blackmore said one key issue that needs to be addressed is that of Eskom.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Initially the budget statement was just an update, but it has become an important statement, as according to Blackmore, the money the country has to deliver services and benefits has become less.

One key sector that the budget needs to address is that of Eskom, which Blackmore said has around R400 billion in debt.

Load shedding is having a devastating impact on our economy and alleviating some of that debt could allow Eskom to borrow some money to fix some of its issues, he said.

He added that one sector that has been terribly affected by power cuts is manufacturing and this is inhibiting the country’s ability to develop.

No economy globally has been able to develop over time without a large manufacturing sector. Frank Blackmore, economist at KPMG

According to Blackmore, a manufacturing sector is essential for the development of a middle class, but South Africa’s manufacturing sector cannot cope without electricity.

We cannot ignore the fact that a lack of electricity is causing us to grow a lot slower than we should be growing. Frank Blackmore, economist at KPMG

Blackmore said we may see government taking on R200 billion of Eskom’s debt to help the state-owned enterprise recover and fix some of its problems.

