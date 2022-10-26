WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield dies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Darren Scott
Today at 15:20
Nearly 30 years into democracy, people in rural areas still live on land owned by Hendrik Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Annika Classen
Today at 15:40
M3 upgrades to improve traffic flow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
BARREL WESTWOOD & CO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Doug Thomas
Today at 16:05
Godongwana does the seemingly impossible. Now SOEs must do the same
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 16:20
What will Elon Musk do with Twitter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
'Through Fire' Faf du Plessis joins John in studio to discuss the release of his autobiography
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf Du Plessis - Proteas Cricketer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC Spare a thought for the class of 2022, who for the past few years have faced unprecedented difficulties. 31 October 2022 12:35 PM
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning' It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert. 31 October 2022 9:26 AM
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change? The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of So... 31 October 2022 9:22 AM
View all Local
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The as... 29 October 2022 5:40 PM
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
View all Politics
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in t... 29 October 2022 2:51 PM
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
View all Business
Tips to remember when encountering snakes in South Africa (especially in summer) It is officially the bloom of Spring and we will not only see the beautiful flowers in our gardens but snakes too! 31 October 2022 12:52 PM
Can divorced parents sue for maintenance for an adult dependent? If a couple gets divorced one may claim maintenance to support their children, but does this extend to adult dependents? 31 October 2022 12:40 PM
BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke Knowing how to act in an emergency can save someone’s life, so what do you do if a person has a stroke? 31 October 2022 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
View all Entertainment
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms

26 October 2022 6:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Social media
WhatsApp
WhatsApp outage
Meta

On Tuesday, WhatsApp communications worldwide went down for a few hours.

Lester Kiewit spoke to founder of Reframed, Brendon Peterson, about this global outage that became a trending topic.

  • WhatsApp was down for around two hours on Tuesday.

  • The outage was experienced worldwide.

© 2nix/123rf.com
© 2nix/123rf.com

WhatsApp has around 2 billion users daily around the world according to Peterson, many of whom rely heavily on the service.

At about 9AM on Tuesday, the messaging service went down for around two hours and hundreds of thousands of people were affected.

Peterson said WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has responded, saying it was a technical error from their side.

The only thing we can figure out is that Meta was probably doing some configuration changes… and something obviously went wrong on their end.

Brendon Peterson, founder of Reframed

Downdetector, which is a site that people can use to check the status of websites or online services, apparently received 12,000 reports about WhatsApp in the first 30 minutes of it being down, said Peterson.

This outage has revealed how dependent many people are on these online messaging platforms and although there are other instant platforms, the loss of WhatsApp was still felt globally.

Listen to the audio above for more.




26 October 2022 6:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Social media
WhatsApp
WhatsApp outage
Meta

More from Lifestyle

lavrsen/123rf

Tips to remember when encountering snakes in South Africa (especially in summer)

31 October 2022 12:52 PM

It is officially the bloom of Spring and we will not only see the beautiful flowers in our gardens but snakes too!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

Can divorced parents sue for maintenance for an adult dependent?

31 October 2022 12:40 PM

If a couple gets divorced one may claim maintenance to support their children, but does this extend to adult dependents?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: What do you do if someone has a stroke? Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke

31 October 2022 10:29 AM

Knowing how to act in an emergency can save someone’s life, so what do you do if a person has a stroke?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield with his colleagues. Picture: 94.7

Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'

31 October 2022 9:33 AM

Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield behind the microphone for 94.7. Picture: Supplied.

An icon and a legend: Friends, colleagues reflect on Jeremy Mansfield's life

31 October 2022 8:22 AM

Radio Legend Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday morning at the age of 59.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022

31 October 2022 6:18 AM

South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Talk Radio702

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59

31 October 2022 5:41 AM

Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Why it may be important to give your partner 'space' in a relationship

30 October 2022 11:50 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane about the many ways to express your need for space without destroying the relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Triangle of Sadness' director Ruben Ostlund talks about the making of the movie

30 October 2022 10:46 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Ruben Ostlund, director of 'Triangle of Sadness'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Marathon will take place on 16 and 17 October 2021. Picture: © pavel1964/123rf.com

Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries

30 October 2022 9:37 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

An icon and a legend: Friends, colleagues reflect on Jeremy Mansfield's life

Lifestyle

SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?

Local

Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'

Local

Can divorced parents sue for maintenance for an adult dependent?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

1 person dies, 200 homes destroyed in Masiphumelele fire

31 October 2022 2:26 PM

‘He transcended being a legend’ – SA media industry remembers late Mansfield

31 October 2022 2:25 PM

Motshekga: Pupils must work around load shedding schedules while studying

31 October 2022 2:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA