WhatsApp outage reveals how reliant people are on messaging platforms





Lester Kiewit spoke to founder of Reframed, Brendon Peterson, about this global outage that became a trending topic.

WhatsApp was down for around two hours on Tuesday .

The outage was experienced worldwide.

© 2nix/123rf.com

WhatsApp has around 2 billion users daily around the world according to Peterson, many of whom rely heavily on the service.

At about 9AM on Tuesday, the messaging service went down for around two hours and hundreds of thousands of people were affected.

Peterson said WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has responded, saying it was a technical error from their side.

The only thing we can figure out is that Meta was probably doing some configuration changes… and something obviously went wrong on their end. Brendon Peterson, founder of Reframed

Downdetector, which is a site that people can use to check the status of websites or online services, apparently received 12,000 reports about WhatsApp in the first 30 minutes of it being down, said Peterson.

This outage has revealed how dependent many people are on these online messaging platforms and although there are other instant platforms, the loss of WhatsApp was still felt globally.

Listen to the audio above for more.