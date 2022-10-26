Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses

26 October 2022 6:42 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Free Market Foundation
Basic Conditions of Employment Act
small business
Department of Employment and Labour

The Free Market Foundation believes the Basic Conditions of Employment Act is making it difficult for small businesses to operate and hire the unemployed.

Africa Melane spoke to Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer at Bagraims Attorneys.

The Free Market Foundation (FMF) is calling on the Department of Employment and Labour to review labour legislation that regulates small businesses.

The Basic Conditions of Employment Act 75 of 1997 relates to the working conditions of employees by providing basic conditions of employment by the employer.

The act also addresses overtime, leave days, and hours of work to mention just a few.

Bagraim tells Africa Melane that it is time the bargaining council revises the act to accommodate the sector.

We have 12 million unemployed South Africans who are employable but because of our labour laws, they are unemployable.

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer - Bagraim Attorneys.

We are looking for the exemptions from the extension of the Bargaining Council agreements where big business get together with big trade unions and decide on terms and condition of employment.

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer - Bagraim Attorneys.

He added that the government must also revise some of the terms within the legislation to make small businesses create employment.

Small businesses are the engine room of job creation and we are retarding that in South Africa. We need to employ the unemployable, we need to have a look at ways and means on what is holding back small businesses.

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer - Bagraim Attorneys.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : FMF calls govt to revise employment laws regulating small businesses




