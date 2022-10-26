Current driving testing system in SA is deeply flawed, says SAIDI





Lester Kiewit spoke to managing director of the Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors (SAIDI) Robert Chandler about some of the common problems with obtaining driving licences in our country.

Chandler said there are many flaws in the current driving testing system .

Many people exploit the gaps in the system to get their licences.

Image: © michaeljung /123rf.com

Chandler said there are significant problems with the testing system in our country that need to be addressed.

He said that people often take advantage of the gaps in the system by obtaining a C1 license (formally a code 10) - which they use to drive a passenger car because they know they will not pass the passenger car test.

Chandler said driving schools will often encourage people to go for the C1 license instead of a passenger car because it is more profitable for them as a school.

It is very much pushed by driving instructors to come and do a code 10 because it is easier. The biggest problem is it is a business model. Robert Chandler, managing director of the Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors

However, this test does not adequately train people to drive a passenger vehicle which can cause some serious risks on the road.

In addition to this, Chandler said the K53 system is a testing system, not a driving system, so people are being trained to pass a test rather than trained to drive.

Driving instructors do not teach to drive, we teach to pass a test, and that is what is fundamentally wrong with the system. Robert Chandler, managing director of the Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors

