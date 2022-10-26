Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls on nominations for Civic Honours 2023





The office of mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced that nominations for Civic Honours 2023 are now officially open.

In essence, Civic Honours are when a city recognises and honours incredible citizens and organisations.

There is also the Mayor’s Medal which is an award that acknowledges outstanding contributions that individuals or associations have made voluntarily in several different fields.

Then, there is the signing of the Civic Honours Book in which a citizen will be invited to sign or inscribe their name against a citation of his or her achievement. The book is kept by the City for future generations to remember Cape Town’s greatest citizens.

All nominations must be presented in writing and include adequate motivation.

To find out more, listen to the Mayor's conversation with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown on The Flash Drive in the audio clip below.

To submit your nomination, email civic.honours@capetown.gov.za on or before December 15.

