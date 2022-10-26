"It's just a car," says Cape Town millionaire after R8M Ferrari prang
CAPE TOWN - "It's just a car. No one got hurt, which is all that matters."
So says Cape Town businessman JP Van der Spuy, whose R8 million rand Ferrari 458 Speciale was involved in a fender bender with an Audi R8 in Seapoint at the weekend.
Pics of the prang soon found their way to social media with some questioning what the insurance premium was likely to be on the two super cars.
It's understood friends of der Spuy were behind the wheel at the time of crash on their way home from the gym.
The millionaire told News24 that he knew the owner of the Audi.
The entrepreneur and co-founder of CallPay has made light of the incident, taking to Instagram to let his followers know he's decided to invest in a slightly more low-key runaround.
"So I decided to replace the 458 Speciale, come and have a look," says Van der Spuy, before panning the camera over to a considerably more 'affordable' vehicle - a Fiat 500.
