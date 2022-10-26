Are societal views on homelessness changing for the better?





Lester Kiewit speaks to the director at African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum - Sean Tait; the chairperson at Table View Ratepayers Association, Mandy Da Matta; and the African Reclaimers Organisation's Eva Mokoena, about whether or not there has been a change in how society views homeless people.

In Cape Town alone, there are an estimated 14,000 people that live on the streets and it seems that there has been an incremental shift in how communities view abject poverty.

Though there isn't any hardcore evidence of this shift, Tait says that he's seen an anecdotal shift.

We haven't got the evidence of a fundamental change of heart but anecdotally, I think that there has been a shift and you're hearing more and more people engaged with this issue. It started a debate [on] our responses to that and the importance of a developmental response. Sean Tait, director - African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum

Da Matta agrees with Tait, citing that though many still view homeless people as a health and safety issue that the government is responsible for fixing, more people are beginning to understand that homelessness is not always a creation of the individual and are becoming more empathetic to their situation.

This is in part due to the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic which made people acutely aware that their situations, and the situations of others, can change drastically in a split second.

It's not just about being politically correct... I think Covid has taught us your life can change in a second and there's far more empathy, not sympathy, empathy and understanding, and more of a willingness to work together as a community... I've seen it in the last, say, 12 months... now the community is finding its value system based on kindness, care and love. Mandy Da Matta, chairperson - Table View Ratepayers Association

It also seems that this outlook is also on waste reclaimers, as many begin to view them as ecological workers that aid in the collection of environmental waste and the country's overall recycling - particularly in Johannesburg.

A change has been a lot, to tell the truth. It's only those people who are ignorant and don't see the work of reclaimers in Joburg... [and] most of the reclaimers understand the importance of the work that they do and they understand, now, that they are environmentalists. Eva Mokoena - African Reclaimers Organisation

However, some communities in Cape Town still view them criminals, notes Moekoena.

What I found in [coloured areas in Cape Town] is really painful because reclaimers are being taken as people who are stealing, are being taken as people who are... [people] you can just take and throw in jail. Even when you come with change in their lives that are going to benefit them, they don't trust because of the behavior that has been going through communities around here. Eva Mokoena - African Reclaimers Organisation

