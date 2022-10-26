Mid-term speech needs to address cost of living & poverty: DA Finance's George





Lester Kiewit spoke to Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance - Dion George about what they are hoping to see from the Medium Term Budget Policy statement.

The Medium Term Budget Policy statement will be delivered on Wednesday afternoon .

George said that the cost of living and poverty need to be addressed.

FILE: Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance Dion George. Picture: @CapeTalk/twitter

George said one of the pressing matters that need to be addressed by this budget statement is that of the rising cost of living, and poverty in the country.

He said the country needs to implement emergency measures to help put food on the table and they have put forward a proposal as a potential solution.

The DA has made a proposal to cut the VAT off an expanded basket of food. We think that can be done immediately. Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance

In addition to this, he said that they have calculated that it would be possible to extend the income grant to R585 which could provide some relief.

George said the most important thing that the country needs is economic growth and that the country is being held back by poor economic management.

The reason we are in this mess is because our economy is mismanaged. Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance

He said that there is potential to grow the economy and create more jobs and that people should not be experiencing the level of poverty we are seeing.

He added that currently, the government is standing in the way of the country working and growth would come if they stopped doing that.

What [the government] is doing now, because it is holding onto the state owned enterprises, because it has created all this onerous legislation that prevents business from operating, it is actually constraining the economy. Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance

