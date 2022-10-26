Mid-term speech needs to address cost of living & poverty: DA Finance's George

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Food - Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 13:45
Lifestyle: Food - Neo Nontso
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Neo Nontso
Today at 14:10
Advice: Legal Talk - Working beyond retirement age in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fiona Leppan - Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 15:20
Nearly 30 years into democracy, people in rural areas still live on land owned by Hendrik Verwoerd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Annika Classen
Today at 15:40
M3 upgrades to improve traffic flow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roberto Quintas - Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City Of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
BARREL WESTWOOD & CO
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Doug Thomas
Today at 16:05
Godongwana does the seemingly impossible. Now SOEs must do the same
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 16:20
What will Elon Musk do with Twitter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 17:05
'Through Fire' Faf du Plessis joins John in studio to discuss the release of his autobiography
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf Du Plessis - Proteas Cricketer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning' It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert. 31 October 2022 9:26 AM
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change? The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of So... 31 October 2022 9:22 AM
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa. 31 October 2022 8:17 AM
View all Local
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The as... 29 October 2022 5:40 PM
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
View all Politics
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in t... 29 October 2022 2:51 PM
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
View all Business
BE FAST: How to identify and deal with someone having a stroke Knowing how to act in an emergency can save someone’s life, so what do you do if a person has a stroke? 31 October 2022 10:29 AM
Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold' Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 9:33 AM
An icon and a legend: Friends, colleagues reflect on Jeremy Mansfield's life Radio Legend Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday morning at the age of 59. 31 October 2022 8:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
View all Entertainment
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Mid-term speech needs to address cost of living & poverty: DA Finance's George

26 October 2022 8:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Budget
Medium Term Budget Statement

Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy statement on Wednesday afternoon, so what are the points that must be addressed?

Lester Kiewit spoke to Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance - Dion George about what they are hoping to see from the Medium Term Budget Policy statement.

  • The Medium Term Budget Policy statement will be delivered on Wednesday afternoon.

  • George said that the cost of living and poverty need to be addressed.

FILE: Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance Dion George. Picture: @CapeTalk/twitter
FILE: Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance Dion George. Picture: @CapeTalk/twitter

George said one of the pressing matters that need to be addressed by this budget statement is that of the rising cost of living, and poverty in the country.

He said the country needs to implement emergency measures to help put food on the table and they have put forward a proposal as a potential solution.

The DA has made a proposal to cut the VAT off an expanded basket of food. We think that can be done immediately.

Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance

In addition to this, he said that they have calculated that it would be possible to extend the income grant to R585 which could provide some relief.

George said the most important thing that the country needs is economic growth and that the country is being held back by poor economic management.

The reason we are in this mess is because our economy is mismanaged.

Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance

He said that there is potential to grow the economy and create more jobs and that people should not be experiencing the level of poverty we are seeing.

He added that currently, the government is standing in the way of the country working and growth would come if they stopped doing that.

What [the government] is doing now, because it is holding onto the state owned enterprises, because it has created all this onerous legislation that prevents business from operating, it is actually constraining the economy.

Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance

Listen to the audio above for more.




26 October 2022 8:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Budget
Medium Term Budget Statement

More from Local

© olegkachura/123rf.com

Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'

31 October 2022 9:26 AM

It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?

31 October 2022 9:22 AM

The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rattanakun/123rf.com

Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars

31 October 2022 8:17 AM

Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022

31 October 2022 6:18 AM

South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

education teaching. Picture: paylessimages/123rf.com

We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels

31 October 2022 6:14 AM

Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: Talk Radio702

Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59

31 October 2022 5:41 AM

Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams

31 October 2022 5:12 AM

The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image:123rf

Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement

31 October 2022 4:28 AM

As the summer festive season fast approaches, the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for those who illegally consume alcohol on city beaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme

30 October 2022 2:58 PM

The City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker (CDW) Programme has linked a group of six residents in the Sir Lowry’s Pass community with business support to help get their recycling initiatives off the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Killarney gets new spinning pitch, much to the delight of CT motorsport junkies

30 October 2022 2:28 PM

The 4 500m² spinning pitch will benefit Cape Town’s large drifting and spinning community that has been calling for a dedicated facility to practise their sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'

Local

SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?

Local

An icon and a legend: Friends, colleagues reflect on Jeremy Mansfield's life

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Putco receives memorandum of demands from Soweto commuters amid strike

31 October 2022 1:21 PM

Ramaphosa appoints Imtiaz Fazel as new Inspector-General of Intelligence

31 October 2022 11:58 AM

Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'

31 October 2022 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA