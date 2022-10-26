Mid-term speech needs to address cost of living & poverty: DA Finance's George
Lester Kiewit spoke to Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance - Dion George about what they are hoping to see from the Medium Term Budget Policy statement.
-
The Medium Term Budget Policy statement will be delivered on Wednesday afternoon.
-
George said that the cost of living and poverty need to be addressed.
George said one of the pressing matters that need to be addressed by this budget statement is that of the rising cost of living, and poverty in the country.
He said the country needs to implement emergency measures to help put food on the table and they have put forward a proposal as a potential solution.
The DA has made a proposal to cut the VAT off an expanded basket of food. We think that can be done immediately.Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance
In addition to this, he said that they have calculated that it would be possible to extend the income grant to R585 which could provide some relief.
George said the most important thing that the country needs is economic growth and that the country is being held back by poor economic management.
The reason we are in this mess is because our economy is mismanaged.Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance
He said that there is potential to grow the economy and create more jobs and that people should not be experiencing the level of poverty we are seeing.
He added that currently, the government is standing in the way of the country working and growth would come if they stopped doing that.
What [the government] is doing now, because it is holding onto the state owned enterprises, because it has created all this onerous legislation that prevents business from operating, it is actually constraining the economy.Dion George, Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Finance
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?
The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?Read More
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement
As the summer festive season fast approaches, the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for those who illegally consume alcohol on city beaches.Read More
Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme
The City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker (CDW) Programme has linked a group of six residents in the Sir Lowry’s Pass community with business support to help get their recycling initiatives off the ground.Read More