Another truck gobbled by infamous Muizenberg bridge
Lester Kiewit spoke to Muizenberg resident - Kevin Rack who has a direct line of sight for the bridge and often catches these incidents.
The bridge is known for frequently catching trucks that are too tall to fit underneath.
Rack said he frequently sees trucks being caught.
The Muizenberg bridge is 2.5m tall which makes it tall enough for an average truck, but it often catches the larger trucks or bakkies trying to go underneath.
Rack has a direct line of sight for the bridge and said he sees daily near misses and frequent minor hits.
He caught the latest incident on camera, which can be seen here.
We are looking at very poor planning from inception to current where we are standing at virtually a daily hit on the bridge.Kevin Rack, Muizenberg resident
While it can be humorous when a truck is seemingly gobbled by the bridge, Rack does note that there has been more than one tragic incident of a life being lost by hitting the bridge top.
