Fans offer support to Springbok Elton Jantjies following rehab admission
Fans of Springbok Elton Jantjies have taken to social media to express their support for the rugby star after it was reported he had checked himself into a drug rehab centre in Cape Town last week.
It's been a tumultuous year for the veteran flyhalf who was sent home from Argentina in September following rumours of an affair with the Bok's team dietician Zeenat Simjee.
He's also been left out of the squad for the team's trip to Europe next month.
But despite the scandals playing out in the media, fans of the 32-year-old have shown that they've got his back, with many commending Jantjies for seeking professional help.
"Nobody is perfect, we all fail and make mistakes in this life," wrote one Facebook user, while another spoke of the bravery of Jantjies decision to get support. "Support people who hit rock bottom, choose to submit to professional services to piece their lives together again."
Posting on Instagram at the weekend, Jantjies said he understood and supported the decision of the Springboks not to include him in next month's European tour.
He also confirmed that he was seeking professional help to "focus on my mental health to ensure that I get my personal life and career back on track."
I have received fantastic support from a therapeutic team with whom I have been working closely to ensure that my personal welfare remains my top focus and priority, and I know it will require hard work and a huge effort to remain on this path. However, I’m fully committed and hope to return to the rugby field as a better man and player.Elton Jantjies, Fly half - South African rugby union player
