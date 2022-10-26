Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Thandiwe Mathibela - Global Manager: Public Relations, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Karam Singh - Executive Director at Corruption Watch Karam Singh - Executive Director at Corruption Watch Karam Singh Karam Singh, Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch.

Traffic officer gets five-year jail sentence for R100 bribe

UPDATE: Public sector wage talks... Could a strike be on the cards?

Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit Guests benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country

Brazil elects Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president - but only just

Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit Guests Abdul Moosa | Global Chief Technology officer at Nikha Technology group a subsidiary of Cyberport Africa

What the hack?

Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit Guests Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.

THE LEAD: How Diesel price hike will affect us

Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit Guests Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder at Gift Of The Givers Foundation

How to help Masi rebuild after devastating blaze

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The Hood Hang Out...with Vasco Vigis in Ocean View

Local flights continuously increasing - what gives?

Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit Guests Mike Mikkelborg - Founder at Sustainable Fashion Strategy

Sustainability in fashion - what to make of Zara's foray into pre-loved clothes

Views and News with Clarence Ford Guests Geordin Hill-Lewis

Views and News with Clarence Ford Guests Eldred De Klerk

Views and News with Clarence Ford Guests JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15

The role of provincial health departments in creating a wellbeing society – a new name, a new direction?

Views and News with Clarence Ford

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

