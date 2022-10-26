Jhb discovery of 6 bodies highlights GBV severity in SA - expert
Clarence Ford spoke to forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics, Mary Gordon about this case.
-
Six bodies were found at a Johannesburg city centre workshop - where the arrested man worked.
-
At this stage, the accused is facing one murder charge.
The accused, Sifiso Mkhwanazi, is expected to apply for bail at his next court appearance on 31 October.
He faces one charge of murder, but the investigation is still ongoing.
While we hear stories of violent crime frequently, Gordon says the reason this case has draws so much attention is because of the commonality between the victims and the fact that the bodies found at the crime scene had clearly been there for some time.
This is certainly a type of case we are not accustomed to hearing about every day.Mary Gordon, forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics
The victims, in this case, were reportedly all sex workers - a group that is often the victim of violent crimes, says Gordon.
It is not uncommon for perpetrators of crime and serial killers to target sex workers.Mary Gordon, forensic scientist and consulting partner at Trinitas Forensics
Gordon said this case further highlights the severity of gender-based violence, particularly violence against women, that is rampant in our country.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News
More from Local
7 tips to survive a crowd crush
Being involved in a crowd crush can be a traumatic and dangerous experience so it is essential to know what to do or how to react when you find yourself in such a situation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC
Spare a thought for the class of 2022, who for the past few years have faced unprecedented difficulties.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?
The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?Read More
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More