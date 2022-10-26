[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 2:20 for the discussion on Biden).

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden looked lost and confused during a tree-planting ceremony on the White House lawn with his staff having to point him in the right direction.

“Where are we going?” asked the baffled Biden.

Staff members off-camera can be heard telling Biden how to get back inside the White House.

Last week in Pittsburgh, Biden appeared lost and bewildered after finishing a speech.

Also last week, during a television interview, Biden appeared to zone out, causing a drawn-out awkward silence.

In another recent incident, after a speech on Hurricane Ian, Biden caused confusion when he seemed to aimlessly stroll away from the podium.

He really does seem to not know where he is going, and he wanders off in another direction. He’s done this quite a few times… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Biden turns 80 next month… There’s something not so lekker there now. He seems to be in a bit of a dwaal quite a bit of the time… Should you be the President of a country? … He seems a little bit out of it… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:20).