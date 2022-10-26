Streaming issues? Report here
World
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden

26 October 2022 9:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
White House
Dementia
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
joe biden
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia?

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 2:20 for the discussion on Biden).

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden looked lost and confused during a tree-planting ceremony on the White House lawn with his staff having to point him in the right direction.

“Where are we going?” asked the baffled Biden.

Staff members off-camera can be heard telling Biden how to get back inside the White House.

Last week in Pittsburgh, Biden appeared lost and bewildered after finishing a speech.

Also last week, during a television interview, Biden appeared to zone out, causing a drawn-out awkward silence.

In another recent incident, after a speech on Hurricane Ian, Biden caused confusion when he seemed to aimlessly stroll away from the podium.

He really does seem to not know where he is going, and he wanders off in another direction. He’s done this quite a few times…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Biden turns 80 next month… There’s something not so lekker there now. He seems to be in a bit of a dwaal quite a bit of the time… Should you be the President of a country? … He seems a little bit out of it…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:20).




Photo by Brett Jordan

Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions

31 October 2022 2:39 PM

Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.

Read More arrow_forward

Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com

US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mir in the African bush after his rescue from Ukraine posted by WOW Ukraine @wowukr

[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home

29 October 2022 5:33 PM

Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.

Read More arrow_forward

@ adragan8/123rf.com

Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo

29 October 2022 2:51 PM

Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in the US tourist hotspot.

Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'

28 October 2022 12:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.

Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python

27 October 2022 1:31 PM

Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia.

Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss

27 October 2022 12:03 PM

The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.

Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

27 October 2022 9:14 AM

Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Read More arrow_forward

© iweta0077/123rf.com

'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades

26 October 2022 10:39 AM

Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.

Read More arrow_forward

