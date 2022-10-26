WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
JOHANNESBURG - On Tuesday, just after 5:30 PM in Linden, Johannesburg, Dingaan (47) - who was not comfortable with sharing his full name due to safety reasons - had his car stolen while he was in a café.
WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wHrIrOwe0m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2022
In CCTV footage that was obtained from the café, the perpetrators were seen doing something to the car before one of the three hijackers got inside and drove off.
According to Dingaan, and as seen in the video clip, the thieves were able to access the car in about two minutes and jammed the tracker before driving off with the stolen vehicle.
"I called the insurance for a tracker, but these guys had put jammers in the car, so they could not track it using the tracker, but they put out [the number plate] and the type of car. That's how they saw it," Dingaan said.
About 20 minutes later, one of the people who stole the car was found inside it at a robot, and was taken into custody at the Fairlands Police Station.
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Man's car stolen in 2 minutes, recovered in 20 minutes
Source : Screengrab/CCTV footage
More from Local
7 tips to survive a crowd crush
Being involved in a crowd crush can be a traumatic and dangerous experience so it is essential to know what to do or how to react when you find yourself in such a situation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Tribute to the radio legend Jeremy Mansfield
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC
Spare a thought for the class of 2022, who for the past few years have faced unprecedented difficulties.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?
The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?Read More
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More