'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:57).
Amou Haji, a hermit from a small village in Iran, hasn’t washed in more than half a century, leaving his skin covered in soot and secretions.
After succumbing to pressure from fellow villagers, the hermit, dubbed “The World’s Dirtiest Man” recently took a bath, promptly fell ill, and died a few days later.
‘The World’s Dirtiest Man’ is not an attractive tag… He was well-known in the village where he lived in Iran… He was covered in soot and pus, he ate rotten meat, he smoked up to four cigarettes at a time… He died a hermit at the age of 94…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
He feared washing would make him sick, and he was right!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 3:57).
