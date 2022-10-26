Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA's leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don't of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Kassandra Sundt
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
The Midday Report Express: Mayor Mpho Phalatse wants to get JHB back to work

26 October 2022 12:09 PM
by Zaid Kriel

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Once again taking the lead on The Midday Report, the ongoing saga of the JHB mayoral office. Having recently been reinstated to the position of the Executive Mayor by the JHB High Court, Mpho Phalatse has wasted no time in regrouping her cabinet and has promised to get the city back to work.

However, the situation is not over and done with. Phalatse could very well see the door once more. Pending a forthcoming city council meeting, there's every chance the incumbent mayor could very well be titled 'former' mayor once more.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with the mayor about what was happening in the mayor's office during her absence and her efforts to resume administrative duties.

It doesn't look like the Dada Morero administration was at work for our residents. I mean, we're discovering that many of them had never even reported to their offices. And some of the MMCs are telling me that, you know, their offices were never occupied.

Mpho Phalatse, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Interview with Mpho Phalatse, Duly elected Jo'burg Executive Mayor.
  • Another DA Mayor set to face the axe this as DA’s Ekurhuleni mayor could be ousted in motion of no confidence.
  • City of Tshwane working to improve its own water-generation capacity.
  • Police officer in court for allegedly killing two women he was believed to be in a romantic relationship with.

Scroll up for full audio.




26 October 2022 12:09 PM
by Zaid Kriel

