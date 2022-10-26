Could subsistence farming be the key to food security?





Clarence Ford spoke to managing director of Tal-Tec - Greg Talbot about the state of the agricultural sector in 2022.

The agriculture sector contributes to job creation in the country .

Talbot said developing subsistence farming could have significant benefits.

Farmer with maize harvest © 123branex/123rf.com

One aspect of the agriculture sector that needs attention is that of subsistence farming, according to Talbot, who added that it can have significant benefits.

South Africa is relatively secure at a national level, but there is food insecurity at the household level that can be addressed by subsistence agriculture.

In addition to this, subsistence farmers could also have economic benefits if they are able to sell their excess, pointed out Talbot.

I think it can go a long way. If you have started with subsistence farming, the next step is to sell your produce and become self-employed. Greg Talbot, managing director of Tal-Tec

Talbot said that while the agricultural sector is significant for the country, it does not always get the respect it deserves from government.

He said that the GDP of the country may not necessarily showcase the significance of the sector, but the contributions in terms of job creation cannot be overlooked.

I think we definitely need to have more input from the minister of finance in terms of agriculture. I think it is a massive economy for our country… when we look at the number of jobs that are created in agriculture. Greg Talbot, managing director of Tal-Tec

