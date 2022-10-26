'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised'





Lester Kiewit interviews Anneke Burns, cofounder of Premier Media & Events.

The recent murder of six sex workers in Johannesburg has led to calls by activists for the urgent decriminalisation of the industry.

Decriminalisation would regulate the trade through existing labour laws.

Another option is “legalisation”, which would entail regulations specific to sex work.

Neither of the two options offers positive outcomes, argues Anneke Burns, cofounder of Premier Media & Events.

Decriminalising sex work will in fact foster the depravity that led to the brutal murders in Johannesburg, she says.

© terovesalainen/123rf.com

It’s quite depraved, paying for sexual intercourse, or resorting to selling your body to provide for yourself and your family… I don’t think legalising or decriminalising this toxic enterprise is going to help anybody. Anneke Burns, cofounder - Premier Media & Events

The vast majority of people… I don’t think they find it dignifying… It’s dangerous and detrimental to society. I don’t want to see these depraved people… come out of the woodwork… Anneke Burns, cofounder - Premier Media & Events

Kiewit interviewed Burns – scroll up to listen.