New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision
Clarence Ford spoke to newly-appointed Western Cape ActionSA chairperson - Michelle Wasserman about her decision to get involved with the party.
- Wasserman took over after Vytjie Mentor passed away two months ago.
- Wasserman was previously a member of the DA.
Wasserman has been involved in politics since 2010 and said the decision to leave the DA came as she felt she could not live out her political calling with the party.
It was a very difficult decision to leave. I felt I wanted to do so much. I wanted to be able to serve and help fix things. So, when I did make the decision to leave, it was really at a point where I thought I could not take it much further.Michelle Wasserman, Western Cape Action SA Chairperson
She said that she felt infighting within the DA took too much focus from service delivery, but also said she is not an aggrieved ex-member.
Wasserman said she feels ActionSA appeals to the forgotten people of the Western Cape who have had their trust broken by the DA not meeting expectations.
She said that the priorities for the people in the Western Cape which they should be working towards are economic prosperity and social justice.
