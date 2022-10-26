'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
Boo-hoo no twitter blue for you
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongani Sithole - Data Analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 06:40
Live with Leanne
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 06:56
Stadium Market stand off between traders and City
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller | Chairperson Western Cape Informal Traders Coalition
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: The worrying financial state of our major metros
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danga Mughogho - Programme Manager at the SACN
Today at 07:16
Black Sash on Post Office and SA Post Bank failure to pay grants
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thandiwe Zulu - Gauteng regional manager for Black Sash
Today at 07:20
MEC Wenger on spike in incoming travelers
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mireille Wenger - Western Cape MEC of Finance and Economic Opportunities
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Gqimm Shelele: The Robert Marawa Story
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Marawa - Sports Presenter at Supersport, Metro Fm
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA’s leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don’t of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Men helping each other become better Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre an... 3 November 2022 10:55 AM
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narr... 3 November 2022 9:53 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning. 3 November 2022 6:41 PM
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress,... 3 November 2022 1:41 PM
What information can a past employer share as a reference? If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share? 3 November 2022 7:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'

26 October 2022 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
SARS
The Money Show
Government spending
Bruce Whitfield
National Debt
Ismail Momoniat
MTBPS
tax revenue
fiscus
debt servicing
fiscal surplus

South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General of National Treasury.

- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's mini-budget included the news that government has had a tax collection windfall not expected during the time of the last Budget.

- While there's a big bailout coming for Eskom, South Africa IS making progress on reducing debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat.

The mini-budget presented by the Finance Minister's on Wednesday included the welcome news of an unexpected tax revenue windfall of R83.5 billion.

That will help with the bailout Enoch Godongwana announced for beleaguered Eskom.

Bruce Whitfield asks the Acting Director General of National Treasury for his assessment of the progress South Africa is likely to make whittling away its huge debt going forward.

© alexis84/123rf.com
© alexis84/123rf.com

Ismail Momoniat says the biggest headache right now is probably some of the international developments including the impact of COVID zero policies, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high inflation.

"All those factors are certainly going to have an impact on a small open economy like South Africa and other emerging economies."

RELATED: Godongwana: Eskom to get between R133bn & R260bn in debt relief in 2023

Then there is the ongoing burden of our own, domestic risks.

Of course there continue to be our own risks... like Eskom which is the biggest risk; we all know about ls how disruptive it is socially and economically.... and of course getting our other state-owned entities back to health.

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

However, Momoniat believes South Africa has begun to dig itself out of what often seems to be a bottomless pit of debt.

The country is going to be running a primary fiscal surplus from next year, he notes.

Of course we still have deficits but it does mean that our revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending. We expect it to be 0.7% next year, and that allows us to stabilise our debt at 71.4% in 2022/2023.

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

RELATED: Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter

Look, we also can't be also that unlucky that everything turns against us. I think we've been pretty unlucky in the past - we still don't have growth at levels that we want and that's still the best way to get more revenue...

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

We have outlined some of the risks to us fiscally going forward... but we still think that on the revenue side we'll do better than what we originally expected next year, even though we don't think that the commodities boom will continue to last next year...

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Momoniat




26 October 2022 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
SARS
The Money Show
Government spending
Bruce Whitfield
National Debt
Ismail Momoniat
MTBPS
tax revenue
fiscus
debt servicing
fiscal surplus

More from Business

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'

3 November 2022 5:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dagga is green, and so are dollar bills. (Photo by Kindel Media at pexels.com)

Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop

3 November 2022 11:25 AM

Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

3 November 2022 9:55 AM

South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © phanuwatnandee/123rf.com

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

3 November 2022 7:00 AM

While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat

2 November 2022 5:07 PM

The furore over a leaked memo calling for a moratorium on white hires has died down - Dis-Chem sales were affected for about a week says CFO Rui Morais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com

US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mir in the African bush after his rescue from Ukraine posted by WOW Ukraine @wowukr

[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home

29 October 2022 5:33 PM

Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King

28 October 2022 1:23 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram

Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion

Business

Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence

Local

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden, Trump come out firing in last days before midterms

4 November 2022 5:52 AM

Twitter says layoffs to begin Friday

4 November 2022 5:34 AM

Pocurement process for Nelson Mandela funeral was flawed, court told

3 November 2022 8:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA