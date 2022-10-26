'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General of National Treasury.
- Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's mini-budget included the news that government has had a tax collection windfall not expected during the time of the last Budget.
- While there's a big bailout coming for Eskom, South Africa IS making progress on reducing debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat.
The mini-budget presented by the Finance Minister's on Wednesday included the welcome news of an unexpected tax revenue windfall of R83.5 billion.
That will help with the bailout Enoch Godongwana announced for beleaguered Eskom.
Bruce Whitfield asks the Acting Director General of National Treasury for his assessment of the progress South Africa is likely to make whittling away its huge debt going forward.
Ismail Momoniat says the biggest headache right now is probably some of the international developments including the impact of COVID zero policies, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and high inflation.
"All those factors are certainly going to have an impact on a small open economy like South Africa and other emerging economies."
RELATED: Godongwana: Eskom to get between R133bn & R260bn in debt relief in 2023
Then there is the ongoing burden of our own, domestic risks.
Of course there continue to be our own risks... like Eskom which is the biggest risk; we all know about ls how disruptive it is socially and economically.... and of course getting our other state-owned entities back to health.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
However, Momoniat believes South Africa has begun to dig itself out of what often seems to be a bottomless pit of debt.
The country is going to be running a primary fiscal surplus from next year, he notes.
Of course we still have deficits but it does mean that our revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending. We expect it to be 0.7% next year, and that allows us to stabilise our debt at 71.4% in 2022/2023.Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
RELATED: Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
Look, we also can't be also that unlucky that everything turns against us. I think we've been pretty unlucky in the past - we still don't have growth at levels that we want and that's still the best way to get more revenue...Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
We have outlined some of the risks to us fiscally going forward... but we still think that on the revenue side we'll do better than what we originally expected next year, even though we don't think that the commodities boom will continue to last next year...Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Momoniat
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexis84/alexis841912/alexis84191200367/136180079-financial-concept-with-banknotes-of-us-currency-around-national-flag-of-south-africa.jpg
More from Business
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop
Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand.Read More
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion
South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it.Read More
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?
While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi
Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
More from Politics
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post
On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.Read More
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires
Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.Read More
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home
Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.Read More
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More