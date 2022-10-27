Catch Mzansi Tenors live at the Baxter Theatre this Friday





The proudly South African tenor group will perform on 28 October at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town at 7pm.

The Mzansi Tenors were formed at the end of 2021, at a time when most artists were recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Cape Town lecturer Sipho Fubesi - who founded the group - was so blown away by his students’ talent that he wanted to create an opportunity for them to perform regularly and earn an income.

FILE: South African music group Mzansi Tenors. Picture: Mzansi Tenors/Facebook

I wanted the world to hear these amazing singers. I wanted South Africa to hear these amazing singers. Sipho Fubesi, Mzansi Tenor Founder

Purchase tickets to the show, ranging from R80-R150 on Webtickets.

