4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Anneke Burns, cofounder of Premier Media & Events (skip to 6:07).
About 22% of South African working women are more stressed now than ever, according to a report by Deloitte.
This is while 40% of them feel burnt out.
The causes are, according to Burns (a woman), macroeconomic and social issues.
South Africa needs rapid economic growth, and a four-day workweek is only going to make things worse, argues Burns.
ALSO BY BURNS: 'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised'
Seriously? We’ve got issues keeping the lights on! … If we decrease the workweek, we’re going to decrease productivity and output… There will be less money in circulation…Anneke Burns, cofounder - Premier Media & Events
Kiewit interviewed Burns – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_185551577_4-day-work-week-symbol-concept-words-4-day-work-week-on-wooden-blocks-on-beautiful-white-background-.html?vti=nwmtl2ca1ctvezpg8k-1-14
