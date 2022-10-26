4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!'





Lester Kiewit interviews Anneke Burns, cofounder of Premier Media & Events (skip to 6:07).

About 22% of South African working women are more stressed now than ever, according to a report by Deloitte.

This is while 40% of them feel burnt out.

The causes are, according to Burns (a woman), macroeconomic and social issues.

South Africa needs rapid economic growth, and a four-day workweek is only going to make things worse, argues Burns.

Seriously? We’ve got issues keeping the lights on! … If we decrease the workweek, we’re going to decrease productivity and output… There will be less money in circulation… Anneke Burns, cofounder - Premier Media & Events

