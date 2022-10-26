Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:25
Fintech Summit
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Andrez Perez
Today at 11:30
Brazilian politics: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva triumphs over Bolsonaro in elections
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
350 civil servants are being paid to sit at home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 17:20
Ethiopia: Government, Tigrayan forces agree to end two-year war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit. 3 November 2022 8:37 AM
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience. 3 November 2022 7:34 AM
Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do acros... 3 November 2022 6:27 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive? While domestic travel has returned relatively to normal levels post-pandemic, the cost of flights has risen. 3 November 2022 7:00 AM
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023 The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot... 3 November 2022 5:02 AM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
What information can a past employer share as a reference? If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share? 3 November 2022 7:31 AM
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wro... 3 November 2022 4:55 AM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS

26 October 2022 2:57 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Neuroscience
Oxford University
Rhodes scholarship
25@25

The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics - a field of study that looks at how genes evolve into phenotype (or physical composition) with specific research focus on ALS.

Pippa Hudson interviewed neuroscience honours student Kaitlyn Sparks for CapeTalk’s 25@25 series in celebration of their 25th birthday.

Twenty-five-year-old Kaitlyn Sparks is a University of Cape Town (UCT) student set to take on Oxford University in 2023.

She was successfully awarded a Paul Roos & Partner Schools Rhodes scholarship in October 2022.

Sparks applied for the scholarship opportunity because she believes the world needs leaders that choose the moral path.

She considers the opportunity an immense privilege.

It’s an extreme privilege to be chosen as a Rhodes scholar.

Kaitlyn Sparks, UCT Neuroscience student

The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics, a field of study that looks at how genes evolve into phenotype (or physical composition) with specific research focus on ALS.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

We are trying to find out why and how the genes that are associated with ALS lead to ALS.

Kaitlyn Sparks, UCT Neuroscience student

Sparks chose the field in an effort to marry her interest in neuroscience with wanting to make a difference in the world.

She will be pursuing a 1-year master’s and three-year PhD programme.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.




26 October 2022 2:57 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Neuroscience
Oxford University
Rhodes scholarship
25@25

More from Lifestyle

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

What information can a past employer share as a reference?

3 November 2022 7:31 AM

If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more

3 November 2022 4:55 AM

The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LifeLine. Picture: facebook.com/TheLifelineSouthAfrica

What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues

2 November 2022 1:48 PM

Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel like you're opening yourself up to ridicule and shame - particularly when you're a man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African elephants. © tobkatrina/123rf.com

Elephant's trunk has most complex musculature on the planet - Dr Michael Brecht

2 November 2022 12:20 PM

Professor Michael Brecht speaks with John Maytham about the incredible control that elephants have over their trunks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pine trees. Picture: LUM3N from Pixabay

How and why should we be managing invasive alien plant species?

2 November 2022 12:13 PM

South Africa has many alien plant species, but are some of these doing significant harm to their environment?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© langstrup/123rf.com

What has led to the rise of side hustle culture?

2 November 2022 11:16 AM

Side jobs, or side hustles have become an important way for many South Africans to supplement their income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CollinsDict/Twitter

'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year

2 November 2022 8:23 AM

The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lester Kiewet speaks to director at Open Secrets project Hennie Van Vuuren. Picture: CapeTalk

'We do not see substantive justice for corruption': The Unaccountables author

2 November 2022 7:38 AM

Corruption is a huge problem in our country, but often, those implicated are never held accountable for what they have done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke

Local

Why have domestic flights gotten so expensive?

Business

Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families

Local

EWN Highlights

Pandor hails truce agreement between Ethiopia, Tigray People's Liberation Front

3 November 2022 11:23 AM

Joburg ANC says it hasn't given up on efforts to remove Phalatse as mayor

3 November 2022 10:24 AM

Pakistan win toss, bat against Proteas at T20 World Cup

3 November 2022 10:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA