Neuroscience student takes on 2023 Rhodes Scholarship for research in ALS
Pippa Hudson interviewed neuroscience honours student Kaitlyn Sparks for CapeTalk’s 25@25 series in celebration of their 25th birthday.
Twenty-five-year-old Kaitlyn Sparks is a University of Cape Town (UCT) student set to take on Oxford University in 2023.
She was successfully awarded a Paul Roos & Partner Schools Rhodes scholarship in October 2022.
Sparks applied for the scholarship opportunity because she believes the world needs leaders that choose the moral path.
She considers the opportunity an immense privilege.
It’s an extreme privilege to be chosen as a Rhodes scholar.Kaitlyn Sparks, UCT Neuroscience student
The soon-to-be Oxford university scholar wants to specialise in neurogenomics, a field of study that looks at how genes evolve into phenotype (or physical composition) with specific research focus on ALS.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells (neurons) responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.
We are trying to find out why and how the genes that are associated with ALS lead to ALS.Kaitlyn Sparks, UCT Neuroscience student
Sparks chose the field in an effort to marry her interest in neuroscience with wanting to make a difference in the world.
She will be pursuing a 1-year master’s and three-year PhD programme.
