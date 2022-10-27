Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to an innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub, Dr Phuti Mgobozi about the use of traditional medicine in South Africa.

Dr Mgobozi said that traditional medicine had been used for a long time but indigenous knowledge systems have not been well appropriated due to the Western medicine taking over.

In addition, said Dr Mgobozi, there is a stigma that surrounds traditional medicine use, making South Africans reluctant to use it.

The problem we are facing is the stigmatisation of the use of traditional medicine. We have traditional healers that come to the innovation hub and we train them to integrate indigenous knowledge with what we do [pharmaceutical research]. We want to destigmatise the practice and create an understanding for people saying it’s witchcraft. Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

Mgobozi added that almost 80% of people in communities in Africa visit traditional healers but it is not well-exposed, which hinders traditional healers from reaching wider markets.

We want traditional healers to reach a wider range of customers beyond their communities, so that when we train them they are able to see the value of entrepreneurship and how they can expand their markets. Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

Regarding the question of the safety of the use of traditional medicine, and who exists for customers to hold to account, Mgobozi said that they have partnered with organisations, including the South African Bureau of Standards, to ensure traditional medicine standards that abide by the laws of the country.

There is some indigenous knowledge beyond the knowledge of an ordinary person, but traditional healers have the knowledge and understanding because there is a holistic understanding of what is required… We have partners and bureau of standards that assist us to ensure that the level of toxicity abides with the law. This ensures that their products are commercialised and can access more markets. Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

In addition, she said that there are challenges when it comes to ensuring the legitimacy of traditional healers, so there is no definite way of protecting people from scams.

However, said Mgobozi, there are organisations that they work with in an attempt to regulate traditional healers' practices.

We have the particular challenge (with ensuring the legitimacy of traditional healers), but there are a lot of organisations that are currently upcoming to regulate traditional healers, to make sure that there aren’t scams, or money being taken from people. Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

