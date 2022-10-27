Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dr Amanda Marais
Today at 14:35
Advice: Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler continues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Twitter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nafisa Akabor - Founder of Wired to the Web
Today at 15:50
CAPETALK SMALL BUSINESS AWARDS WITH LULALEND
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shaun Mackrill
Today at 16:05
The Springboks - Saturday's tour-opening Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:20
Isotopes link lead poisoning in vultures to lead ammunition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linda Van Der Heever
Today at 16:33
Iziko National Gallery
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Lamprecht - Lecturer at Michaelis School Of Fine Art
Today at 16:55
The Justice Desk: The Mbokodo Project is off to Korea
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JESSICA DEWHURST
Today at 17:05
The Gender Based Violence Summit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz - Deputy Director of the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch
Today at 17:20
The Section 194 Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road Capetonians witnessed a paraglider coming down in bad weather amid heavy traffic on Wednesday. 2 November 2022 11:32 AM
What are the limitations of the No Cost Transfer programme? The City of Cape Town has launched a No Cost Transfer Programme, but how does this affect people in blocks of flats? 2 November 2022 9:47 AM
Woodstock turnaround is bringing new life to the suburb The suburb of Woodstock has seen significant change in the last decade partly thanks to the efforts of the Woodstock Improvement D... 2 November 2022 8:24 AM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show. 1 November 2022 5:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services Delivered to you every afternoon. 1 November 2022 1:44 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk sells verified Twitter accounts for R145 per month The billionaire new owner of Twitter wants to charge users to verify their accounts. 2 November 2022 9:48 AM
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
Godongwana tightens screws on Eskom with conditions tied to debt takeover Addressing Sacci on Monday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said Eskom will have to also invest in "old reliable technologies" l... 1 November 2022 8:18 PM
View all Business
What has led to the rise of side hustle culture? Side jobs, or side hustles have become an important way for many South Africans to supplement their income. 2 November 2022 11:16 AM
'Permacrisis' announced as Collins Dictionary's word of the year The word permacrisis tops a list of 10 words, six of them new entries in the dictionary, which represents 2022. 2 November 2022 8:23 AM
'We do not see substantive justice for corruption': The Unaccountables author Corruption is a huge problem in our country, but often, those implicated are never held accountable for what they have done. 2 November 2022 7:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59 Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prio... 31 October 2022 5:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
View all World
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
View all Africa
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa

27 October 2022 4:54 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
African traditional healers
African traditional medicines
traditional health practioner

Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to an innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub, Dr Phuti Mgobozi about the use of traditional medicine in South Africa.

Dr Mgobozi said that traditional medicine had been used for a long time but indigenous knowledge systems have not been well appropriated due to the Western medicine taking over.

In addition, said Dr Mgobozi, there is a stigma that surrounds traditional medicine use, making South Africans reluctant to use it.

The problem we are facing is the stigmatisation of the use of traditional medicine. We have traditional healers that come to the innovation hub and we train them to integrate indigenous knowledge with what we do [pharmaceutical research]. We want to destigmatise the practice and create an understanding for people saying it’s witchcraft.

Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

Mgobozi added that almost 80% of people in communities in Africa visit traditional healers but it is not well-exposed, which hinders traditional healers from reaching wider markets.

We want traditional healers to reach a wider range of customers beyond their communities, so that when we train them they are able to see the value of entrepreneurship and how they can expand their markets.

Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

Regarding the question of the safety of the use of traditional medicine, and who exists for customers to hold to account, Mgobozi said that they have partnered with organisations, including the South African Bureau of Standards, to ensure traditional medicine standards that abide by the laws of the country.

There is some indigenous knowledge beyond the knowledge of an ordinary person, but traditional healers have the knowledge and understanding because there is a holistic understanding of what is required… We have partners and bureau of standards that assist us to ensure that the level of toxicity abides with the law. This ensures that their products are commercialised and can access more markets.

Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

In addition, she said that there are challenges when it comes to ensuring the legitimacy of traditional healers, so there is no definite way of protecting people from scams.

However, said Mgobozi, there are organisations that they work with in an attempt to regulate traditional healers' practices.

We have the particular challenge (with ensuring the legitimacy of traditional healers), but there are a lot of organisations that are currently upcoming to regulate traditional healers, to make sure that there aren’t scams, or money being taken from people.

Dr Phuti Mgobozi, innovation specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa




27 October 2022 4:54 AM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
African traditional healers
African traditional medicines
traditional health practioner

More from Local

Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road

2 November 2022 11:32 AM

Capetonians witnessed a paraglider coming down in bad weather amid heavy traffic on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hanover Park. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News

What are the limitations of the No Cost Transfer programme?

2 November 2022 9:47 AM

The City of Cape Town has launched a No Cost Transfer Programme, but how does this affect people in blocks of flats?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lester Kiewit spoke to chief executive officer of the Woodstock Improvement District Gene Lohrentz and Ward 57 Councillor Yusuf Mohamed. Picture: CapeTalk/twitter

Woodstock turnaround is bringing new life to the suburb

2 November 2022 8:24 AM

The suburb of Woodstock has seen significant change in the last decade partly thanks to the efforts of the Woodstock Improvement District.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© digicomphoto/123rf.com

If we don't see a zero DNA backlog in Jan, it'll be quickly apparent: Lynch

2 November 2022 7:30 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the forensic DNA analysis backlog in the country has been reduced from 240 000 to 71 000 cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cissie Gool House leader, Bevil Lucas. Picture: @CapeTalk/Twitter

How transformed Cissie Gool House is attempting to address homelessness in CT

2 November 2022 6:12 AM

Reclaim the City has, through one of its projects, given a long-term home to over 1,000 people in Woodstock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

Bring back death penalty for extreme cases of GBV - NSMSA

2 November 2022 5:15 AM

The second Presidential Summit on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide began on Tuesday to address these issues in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The National Assembly on Tuesday, 13 Sepember 2022, unanimously recommended Imtiaz Fazel be appointed as the next Inspector-General of Intelligence. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.

Fazel’s role as IGI will strengthen oversight of intelligence services - Hunter

2 November 2022 4:42 AM

He assumed his position which monitors three wings of the intelligence services from 1 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS.

Godongwana tightens screws on Eskom with conditions tied to debt takeover

1 November 2022 8:18 PM

Addressing Sacci on Monday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said Eskom will have to also invest in "old reliable technologies" like nuclear and gas. These were unscripted remarks, is Peter Attard Montalto's (Intellidex) guess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Pick n Pay store. Picture: @PicknPay/Twitter

Keen to pay for your groceries with crypto? Pick n Pay is leading the way

1 November 2022 7:07 PM

The retailer's completed the first phase of a pilot allowing customers to use cryptocurrency on a smartphone app, at the till. This will promote financial inclusion says Pick n Pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

'Gangs have infiltrated the very top management of SAPS in the Western Cape'

1 November 2022 2:35 PM

There is evidence that embedded gang members are accessing documents and strategies for crime fighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road

Local

How transformed Cissie Gool House is attempting to address homelessness in CT

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom board actively involved in addressing utility's issues, Makwana tells MPs

2 November 2022 12:01 PM

Last-minute talks still ongoing over Ekurhuleni mayoral seat, says ActionSA

2 November 2022 11:43 AM

Deadly KZN N3 pile-up may have been caused by truck's brake failure - officials

2 November 2022 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA