MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Today at 08:07
Africa Report
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:21
Gqimm Shelele: The Robert Marawa Story
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Marawa - Sports Presenter at Supersport, Metro Fm
Today at 08:45
Clash of the Kits ahead of Bok-Ireland match
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Reporter at SA Rugby Mag
Today at 09:15
Warning over municipal finances of SA’s leading cities
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndiafhi Rerani - Executive Director at Munsoft (municipal financial software)
Today at 09:30
What are the legal dos and don’t of being a social influencer?
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Gail Schimmel, CEO of the Advertising Regulatory Board
Today at 09:51
TEARS Animal Rescue Sleepathon 2022
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wendy Scheepers - Marketing Manager at TEARS Animal Rescue
Today at 10:15
Red Bull cart race
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 10:30
#Mex22 with Marc Marot
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
The Masterclass: artisan chocolate experience with Hippolytas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Selwyn Roberts - Marketing and sales manager at Cape Disa
Today at 11:35
Unplugged: The Rockets and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Dr. Victor Khojane
Jerry Watt
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions. 4 November 2022 5:01 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert Energy analyst Chris Yelland said the damage at Kusile power station was due to the failure of a duct that connects Kusile Unit 1... 3 November 2022 5:46 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Legally grown dagga becomes America’s sixth largest cash crop Legally grown dagga is becoming a massive agricultural product in the US, despite not being close to meeting demand. 3 November 2022 11:25 AM
[PICTURE] 'Kusile is kaput!' despite being new and costing R160 billion South Africa is bankrupt with a credit rating of junk. We have a polluting, broken power station and load shedding to show for it. 3 November 2022 9:55 AM
View all Business
Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back this November After two years, South Africa’s biggest restaurant awards have returned to find the best places to dine. 4 November 2022 5:22 AM
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning. 3 November 2022 6:41 PM
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress,... 3 November 2022 1:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea and South Korea shoot a barrage of missiles at each other Pyongyang fired 23 missiles at its southern neighbour on Wednesday, triggering a menacing response from Seoul. 3 November 2022 9:10 AM
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0

27 October 2022 3:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
State Capture
Judge Raymond Zondo
Zondo Comission

Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.

After nearly six years, seven thousand pages of findings, and more than a petabyte of evidence, we can’t pretend we don’t know about State Capture and the massive impact it had on South Africa.

This past week President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his Cabinet’s 76-page response to the Zondo commission to Parliament.

Ramaphosa wants to ensure that devastating period is not repeated again. But we would be fools to be ill-prepared for State Capture 2.0. We have to learn the lessons from the last decade in the country and ensure the failures in the system that were long exploited are firmly tightened up.

With a potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Team looming, there is now more urgency than ever for these gaps to be closed.

Ramaphosa says that what we require is a “fundamental redesign and review of the country’s anti-corruption architecture”.

“Based on the advice of the recently appointed National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council and the outcomes of a review of our anti-corruption architecture by the Department of Justice, a comprehensive proposal on an effective and integrated anti-corruption institutional framework will be produced for public consultation, finalisation, and implementation.”

In other words, we need an overhaul of all the laws and entities currently in place if we are going to deal with high level corruption in the future.

In his newsletter on Monday, he also said that ‘together we can ensure state capture never happens again’.

It’s not impossible to see a repeat of the grand-scale corruption we saw under the Zuma regime as the Guptas and their network set about siphoning off billions of rands from the fiscus and eviscerating state agencies.

In July, speaking at the Wits School of Governance, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan warned of State Capture Version 2. He said that some don’t want to see State Owned Entities getting back on track as they want to exploit them again.

Many have argued that state capture still exists and those who were key to facilitating the capture remain within government entities.

We have to ensure that we are better prepared for this scale of corruption and looting and that we don’t squander the lessons learned from the Zondo commission. There is no reason not to be prepared.

Ramaphosa knows this and while this degree of legislative reform requires time and wide consultation, it is absolutely fundamental.

Although there was much frustration at Ramaphosa’s lack of tangible action in his speech, we cannot underestimate how important his announcements on the National Prosecuting Authority and the Investigating Directorate are. Ramaphosa confirmed that the ID would be made permanent and that it would have investigative powers. That is significant.

As deputy National Director Anton du Plessis told me on The Midday Report this week, it is a very big deal.

“When read together with the other parts of the recommendations which include a push towards further NPA independence, as well support for bold and innovative collaboration with the private sector, what the permanence does it allows us to create a unit that is easier to attract the best and the brightest out there and also to retain them, it allows us to create a unit with an identity that can stand the test of time. State capture-type corruption cases are not going to go away anytime soon. We need a unit that can build this identity,” said Du Plessis.

This is essentially a return of a Scorpions-like unit. It will have expanded investigative powers which means it no longer has to rely on the Hawks to build the cases that they take to court. The investigations will be prosecutor-led which means a return to the ‘troika style’ of the Scorpions – a prosecutor, investigator, and analyst all working together.

The security of tenure of the ID will also mean that the organisation can lure experts back to the NPA. So much valuable experience and capacity was eroded during the state capture period and without job security, those who left for the private sector would have been reluctant to return.

Ramaphosa also outlined what is being done to improve the current environment for whistleblowers, who have been invaluable in the fight against corruption. The legislative framework currently in place is being reviewed and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also told me on The Midday Report he expects an outcome on this in the next three months.

It is crucial that whistleblowers are better protected and encouraged to come forward with evidence and in the current climate, considering the example of Babita Deokaran, why would they?

In recent public comments, Chief Justice Zondo called for greater protection of whistleblowers and ominously warned that he feared they "won't be around next time" should there be a repeat of state capture.

"The commission has heard a lot of evidence from whistleblowers. If we do not look after these whistleblowers during state capture, they won't be around next time. Others will look at how whistleblowers were treated and will not come forward. A lot of people are reporting corruption. We must assure that they are properly protected," said Zondo.

"Because to ensure that we fight state capture and corruption, we need to assure that there are people who report it and that the police are capacitated. I can assure you that the judiciary stands ready to do its part to deal with state capture and corruption. The judiciary stands ready, that the Constitution of this country is respected," he added.

That new legislative framework, which could include the financial remuneration of whistleblowers, can not come quickly enough.

There are other key recommendations that need to be implemented – around cadre deployment, procurement, and the electoral system amongst others – to ensure the country is not ripe for another round of looting.

NDPP Shamila Batohi said this week in Parliament that we are not going to be able to prosecute ourselves out of corruption. We have to prevent corruption from taking place in the first place and ensure that systems and processes make it very difficult for crimes to be committed.

But in the event that it does happen again, we can at least be sure that our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system are sufficiently bolstered to respond effectively to complex high level corruption.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0




27 October 2022 3:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
State Capture
Judge Raymond Zondo
Zondo Comission

More from Politics

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi @ sheilaf2002/123rf.com

US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack

29 October 2022 5:40 PM

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The assailant demanded to see the Speaker herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Mir in the African bush after his rescue from Ukraine posted by WOW Ukraine @wowukr

[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home

29 October 2022 5:33 PM

Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their rescue from war-torn Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King

28 October 2022 1:23 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Songezo Zibi. Picture: @songzzibi/Instagram

Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi

27 October 2022 5:32 PM

South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kusile power station damage points to design problem, says expert

Local

Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay

Local

Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety

Local

EWN Highlights

PSA hopes govt sees 'bigger picture' and increases wage offer

4 November 2022 7:41 AM

Discharging firearms in the air 'reckless' & 'puts bystanders at risk' - expert

4 November 2022 7:30 AM

PSA open to joining forces with other unions to amplify calls for higher wages

4 November 2022 6:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA