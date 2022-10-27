



CAPE TOWN - Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.

Stage 3 power cuts are currently under way and will be implemented until 4PM today.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

It will then increase to stage 4 until 5AM on Friday.

Customers can then expect power cuts to be lowered to stage 2 until 4PM, while it's anticipated that stages 1 and 2 will be implemented over the course of the weekend.

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and the pumped storage dam levels. These, together with the persistent high levels of breakdowns of generating units, are amongst the major contributors to the continuing generation capacity shortages."

#PowerAlert1



Varying stages of loadshedding will be implemented until midnight on Sunday pic.twitter.com/ejrkswl9J2 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 27, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle