Law does not permit a selective ban of certain dog breeds - City of Cape Town





Lester Kiewit spoke to mayoral committee member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith, about the by-laws that exist to protect people and animals from dangerous conditions.

There have been calls to ban certain breeds of dogs following attacks .

Smith said this does not seem like a viable option.

A pitbull. Picture: Picture: Lilla Kalocsai/Pixabay

Following the recent dog attacks, there have been calls around the country to ban certain breeds of dogs from being owned.

Smith said they have looked into this possibility but said it does not seem to be legally viable.

We looked at that legally and we did not believe that the law permitted us to selectively make such a ban. Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town

He said that while certain breeds do have a reputation of being aggressive, any animal can be dangerous depending on how it is raised and they do not believe they had a right to target specific breeds.

Smith said that there are provisions in the animal keeping by-laws that allow the city's housing safety unit to impound dogs that are reported to be dangerous, neglected or involved in dog fighting.

If a pet is impounded, animal behaviour experts analyse the situation and see if the animal can be rehomed, and there will be harsh consequences for the owner.

He said the provisions in the existing animal by-laws allow law enforcement to essentially work alongside the SPCA to provide human and animal safety.

Effectively, law enforcement is acting as a second SPCA. We take much of our guidance from them. Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town

