Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Let's face it, puberty is hard.
The rollercoaster of emotions, the overflow of hormones, the pimples, and the bodily changes.
Often what makes it even harder is young people feeling they can't talk about any of it with their parents, because, well, cringe, right?!
Well, one Dad from Joburg has earned himself high praise for being willing to take himself out of his comfort zone to make his daughter's transition into adolescence just that little bit easier.
A Facebook post in which Sthe Ndashe candidly shared his own fears around his daughter's imminent puberty has received 10 000 likes and hundreds of comments commending him for his positive and honest approach.
Sthe wrote:
"Being a father has been my greatest achievement and yet it comes with scary responsibilities. Last Monday UNA’S classmate had her 1st period, meaning soon she will too. We’ve had the period conversations but clearly, it’s getting real now. So I put together what I think she will need, but mostly assuring her that she’s not alone."
Sthe shared pictures of the care package he'd put together for his daughter, which included a gift box containing a range of sanitary items, chocolate and a hand-written card.
Sthe wrote the following to his daughter:
"Dear Unathi Look, I'm scared but I know that you are not, and you're a strong and wonderful young lady. I want you to know that your body is amazing and that soon, there'll be changes.
As we have discussed in the past what happens, I thought it was time we prepared for your first period. When it happens you'll know that you're not alone.
I'm always here, you can talk to me anytime and we will learn and understand this journey together."
Sthe's post received hundreds of comments in reply, praising him for his kind and open approach.
"We need more Daddies like this," wrote one person.
"Wow, best Daddy in the world, we need men like you. I commend you Daddy, Unathi is the luckiest girl on earth," commented someone else.
And we agree. As far as we're concerned, Sthe, you're a great dad. Period.
RELATED: Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_78829536_menstrual-tampons-and-pads-in-cosmetic-bag-menstruation-cycle-hygiene-and-protection-.html
More from Lifestyle
Lead-based ammunition posining threatens SA’s endangered vultures
Critically endangered white-backed vulture chicks are dropping in numbers due to lead-based ammunition poisoning.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Charlize Theron, Thebe Magugu and Dior collaborate to raise funds for SA youth
South African fashion legend-to-be, Thebe Magugu is collaborating with French fashion powerhouse, Dior, and South African actress, Charlize Theron on a capsule collection.Read More
What information can a past employer share as a reference?
If you are changing jobs, you may require a reference from a previous employer, so what information are they allowed to share?Read More
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more
The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wronged.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues
Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel like you're opening yourself up to ridicule and shame - particularly when you're a man.Read More
More from Local
Labour law expert explains why civil servants are suspended with full pay
Falsifying documents, criminal offences, perjury or 'unsatisfactory attendance' are some reasons behind their suspensions.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More
Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families
Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.Read More
Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell
The Blue Dot taxi pilot project, which was designed to reduce driving offences by minibus taxis, will be ending on 30 November.Read More
Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke
Many activists and sex workers in South Africa have been calling for the industry to be decriminalised for the safety of the workers.Read More