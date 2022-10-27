Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral





© masanyanka/123rf.com

Let's face it, puberty is hard.

The rollercoaster of emotions, the overflow of hormones, the pimples, and the bodily changes.

Often what makes it even harder is young people feeling they can't talk about any of it with their parents, because, well, cringe, right?!

Well, one Dad from Joburg has earned himself high praise for being willing to take himself out of his comfort zone to make his daughter's transition into adolescence just that little bit easier.

A Facebook post in which Sthe Ndashe candidly shared his own fears around his daughter's imminent puberty has received 10 000 likes and hundreds of comments commending him for his positive and honest approach.

Sthe wrote:

"Being a father has been my greatest achievement and yet it comes with scary responsibilities. Last Monday UNA’S classmate had her 1st period, meaning soon she will too. We’ve had the period conversations but clearly, it’s getting real now. So I put together what I think she will need, but mostly assuring her that she’s not alone."

Sthe shared pictures of the care package he'd put together for his daughter, which included a gift box containing a range of sanitary items, chocolate and a hand-written card.

Sthe wrote the following to his daughter:

"Dear Unathi Look, I'm scared but I know that you are not, and you're a strong and wonderful young lady. I want you to know that your body is amazing and that soon, there'll be changes.

As we have discussed in the past what happens, I thought it was time we prepared for your first period. When it happens you'll know that you're not alone.

I'm always here, you can talk to me anytime and we will learn and understand this journey together."

Sthe's post received hundreds of comments in reply, praising him for his kind and open approach.

"We need more Daddies like this," wrote one person.

"Wow, best Daddy in the world, we need men like you. I commend you Daddy, Unathi is the luckiest girl on earth," commented someone else.

And we agree. As far as we're concerned, Sthe, you're a great dad. Period.

RELATED: Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?