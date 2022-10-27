CoCT has a contingency plan in case of terror attacks: JP Smith





Lester Kiewit spoke to mayoral committee member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith, about how seriously this threat should be taken and how aware the City of Cape Town was of the threats.

The US Embassy warned of a threat of an attack in the greater Sandton area .

The potential target and timing are unknown.

Aerial view of Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The statement from the embassy warned of a potential attack on the weekend of 29-30 October in the greater Sandton area.

They said there was no further information at that stage on the target, timing or method of this attack.

Smith said that the city does have a disaster contingency plan to deal with terror threats and he said that around eight weeks ago the city adopted a framework to address potential violent extremism.

He said that as local government, they were attempting to become increasingly prepared for any of these potential threats.

If something were to happen, we have a contingency plan for that. We would activate the disaster operation centre and run that DOC with multi-agency support to respond. Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town

