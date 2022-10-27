SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director
Lester Kiewit spoke to director at Signal Risk - Ryan Cummings about the response of the South African government to this warning.
-
The alert warned of a potential attack in the greater Sandton are on the weekend of 29 and 30 October.
-
They said there was no further information on the target and timing of the attack.
The US Embassy issued the initial warning on Wednesday and the Canadian mission to South Africa issued a similar warning later in the evening.
The South African government has said they do not have evidence to support the warning, but they have noted the alert.
Cummings said that while there have been terror warnings before, what differs with this warning is that a specific area and date were able to be provided.
I think that this suggests that the United States intelligence agencies were privy to some very specific information regarding a terrorism threat that they deemed credible enough to issue a security message.Ryan Cummings, director at Signal Risk
He said that based on the information provided, South Africa should take the US advisory quite seriously.
He added that while there does not seem to be congruency between the messaging from the United States and South Africa’s response, we have seen collaborations between the agencies before to ensure the safety of both foreign nationals and South Africans in the past.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2019/07/07/10/56/johannesburg-4322256_960_720.jpg
More from Local
Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families
Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.Read More
Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell
The Blue Dot taxi pilot project, which was designed to reduce driving offences by minibus taxis, will be ending on 30 November.Read More
Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke
Many activists and sex workers in South Africa have been calling for the industry to be decriminalised for the safety of the workers.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa
This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.Read More
Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat
The furore over a leaked memo calling for a moratorium on white hires has died down - Dis-Chem sales were affected for about a week says CFO Rui Morais.Read More
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030
We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened.Read More
[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road
Capetonians witnessed a paraglider coming down in bad weather amid heavy traffic on Wednesday.Read More
What are the limitations of the No Cost Transfer programme?
The City of Cape Town has launched a No Cost Transfer Programme, but how does this affect people in blocks of flats?Read More