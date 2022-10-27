SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director

Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 08:45
History of Cape Town- The Civic Collection
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christoffel Smalberger
Today at 09:15
Cape Town's new Highway Patrol
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 09:40
Kwanele Anti rape App
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
leonora Tima
Today at 10:15
Men helping men
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Mark van der Walt
Today at 10:30
Men helping men continued
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
What's happening in Ekurhuleni
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Politics Editor at EWN
Today at 11:30
What's happening in Brazil
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
benjamin fogel - historian and contributing editor at Africa is a Country
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell The Blue Dot taxi pilot project, which was designed to reduce driving offences by minibus taxis, will be ending on 30 November. 3 November 2022 6:20 AM
Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke Many activists and sex workers in South Africa have been calling for the industry to be decriminalised for the safety of the worke... 3 November 2022 5:22 AM
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023 The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot... 3 November 2022 5:02 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 November 2022 2:48 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt s... 2 November 2022 10:39 AM
View all Politics
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
View all Business
The art of forgiveness: Why holding on to resentment only hurts you more The human experience is filled with experiences that brew resentment within us owing to a multitude of occasions where we feel wro... 3 November 2022 4:55 AM
What LifeLine is doing to provide 24h support for men with mental health issues Talking about your mental health issues is never a fun time: it's revealing, it's terrifying, it's vulnerable, and it can feel lik... 2 November 2022 1:48 PM
Elephant's trunk has most complex musculature on the planet - Dr Michael Brecht Professor Michael Brecht speaks with John Maytham about the incredible control that elephants have over their trunks. 2 November 2022 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis pens book on honesty and vulnerability 'I asked myself the question: 'If you write this book, what are the kind of things people resonate with you as a person, as a lead... 1 November 2022 4:54 AM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Taylor Swift becomes first artist ever to claim EVERY spot in the US top 10 Swift is now the most commercially successful female musician in history. 2 November 2022 8:20 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022 South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away. 31 October 2022 6:18 AM
View all Entertainment
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right? Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon ene... 1 November 2022 5:12 PM
Authorities abruptly lock down Shanghai Disneyland, trapping visitors inside Bizarrely, the rides continue to operate for those trapped inside 'The Happiest Place on Earth'. 1 November 2022 9:46 AM
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended. 31 October 2022 2:39 PM
View all World
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
View all Africa
South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030 We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened. 2 November 2022 12:57 PM
'Employers must pay ALL workers at least R12 000 to R15 000 a month' Paying workers a living wage is a sure-fire way to increase their productivity. 31 October 2022 1:52 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director

27 October 2022 8:26 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sandton
US terror alert

On Wednesday, a warning was issued by the United States Embassy about a potential terrorist attack planned for the weekend of 29 October in the Sandton area.

Lester Kiewit spoke to director at Signal Risk - Ryan Cummings about the response of the South African government to this warning.

  • The alert warned of a potential attack in the greater Sandton are on the weekend of 29 and 30 October.

  • They said there was no further information on the target and timing of the attack.

Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gia Conte-Patel/Pixabay
Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gia Conte-Patel/Pixabay

The US Embassy issued the initial warning on Wednesday and the Canadian mission to South Africa issued a similar warning later in the evening.

The South African government has said they do not have evidence to support the warning, but they have noted the alert.

Cummings said that while there have been terror warnings before, what differs with this warning is that a specific area and date were able to be provided.

I think that this suggests that the United States intelligence agencies were privy to some very specific information regarding a terrorism threat that they deemed credible enough to issue a security message.

Ryan Cummings, director at Signal Risk

He said that based on the information provided, South Africa should take the US advisory quite seriously.

He added that while there does not seem to be congruency between the messaging from the United States and South Africa’s response, we have seen collaborations between the agencies before to ensure the safety of both foreign nationals and South Africans in the past.

Listen to the audio above for more.




27 October 2022 8:26 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sandton
US terror alert

More from Local

Picture: Pexels

Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families

3 November 2022 6:27 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell

3 November 2022 6:20 AM

The Blue Dot taxi pilot project, which was designed to reduce driving offences by minibus taxis, will be ending on 30 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sex workers and activists gathered at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 18 October 2022 where the murder case against a man linked the discovery of the bodies of six women at his father’s business premises was heard. Picture: Katlego Jiyane

Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke

3 November 2022 5:22 AM

Many activists and sex workers in South Africa have been calling for the industry to be decriminalised for the safety of the workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ismagilov/123rf.com

SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023

3 November 2022 5:02 AM

The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem reports earnings leap, sales hit only briefly after boycott threat

2 November 2022 5:07 PM

The furore over a leaked memo calling for a moratorium on white hires has died down - Dis-Chem sales were affected for about a week says CFO Rui Morais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030

2 November 2022 12:57 PM

We know we are going to run out of water soon, just like we knew we would run out of electricity years before it happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road

2 November 2022 11:32 AM

Capetonians witnessed a paraglider coming down in bad weather amid heavy traffic on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Hanover Park. Picture: Lizell Persens/Eyewitness News

What are the limitations of the No Cost Transfer programme?

2 November 2022 9:47 AM

The City of Cape Town has launched a No Cost Transfer Programme, but how does this affect people in blocks of flats?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Lester Kiewit spoke to chief executive officer of the Woodstock Improvement District Gene Lohrentz and Ward 57 Councillor Yusuf Mohamed. Picture: CapeTalk/twitter

Woodstock turnaround is bringing new life to the suburb

2 November 2022 8:24 AM

The suburb of Woodstock has seen significant change in the last decade partly thanks to the efforts of the Woodstock Improvement District.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke

Local

South Africa runs the real risk of running out of water by 2030

Local Business Opinion

[WATCH] Paraglider loses control, lands on Sea Point's Main Road

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC forced to return to drawing board as Ekurhuleni power-sharing talks deadlock

3 November 2022 8:04 AM

Mteto Nyati’s comments on BEE misrepresented, Eskom board chair tells MPs

3 November 2022 7:55 AM

Activist calls for harshest possible sentence for Ekurhuleni serial rapist

3 November 2022 7:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA