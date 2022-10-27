SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director





Lester Kiewit spoke to director at Signal Risk - Ryan Cummings about the response of the South African government to this warning.

The alert warned of a potential attack in the greater Sandton are on the weekend of 29 and 30 October .

They said there was no further information on the target and timing of the attack.

Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gia Conte-Patel/Pixabay

The US Embassy issued the initial warning on Wednesday and the Canadian mission to South Africa issued a similar warning later in the evening.

The South African government has said they do not have evidence to support the warning, but they have noted the alert.

Cummings said that while there have been terror warnings before, what differs with this warning is that a specific area and date were able to be provided.

I think that this suggests that the United States intelligence agencies were privy to some very specific information regarding a terrorism threat that they deemed credible enough to issue a security message. Ryan Cummings, director at Signal Risk

He said that based on the information provided, South Africa should take the US advisory quite seriously.

He added that while there does not seem to be congruency between the messaging from the United States and South Africa’s response, we have seen collaborations between the agencies before to ensure the safety of both foreign nationals and South Africans in the past.

Listen to the audio above for more.