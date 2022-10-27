The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects
Leading the way on The Midday Report today is this morning's arrest of suspects implicated in the nation's state capture drama.
According to the Investigating Directorate (ID) eight people will make their first appearance in the Middelburg magistrates court in connection with dodgy dealings at Eskom. The ID told Eyewitness News that the group was arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga at the crack of dawn on Thursday morning. They confirmed that the case relates to more than R2 billion worth of irregular contracts involving the Kusile Power Station.
Though the suspects have not officially been named by the ID, the apparent big fish caught in the net is former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, who was found by the Zondo Commission to be an integral part of the Gupta family’s capture of Eskom.
Mandy Wiener spoke to News24 Assistant Editor Pieter Du Toit about the events of the day.
It's a good day, but it's hard graft. It doesn't happen quickly, it doesn't happen overnight. And when the NPA decides to go to court, they need to be sure that they've got a winnable case and this is what they now believe.Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor at News24
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- What do we know about the alert issued by the US Embassy regarding the Johannesburg terror attack warning.
- SANRAL reacts to the end of e-tolls.
- Krugersdorp Attack: NPA drops rape & assault charges against the 14 suspects
- Mandy's book of the week: 'Days Of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption' by Ferial Haffajee.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
