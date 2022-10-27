Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike
Lester Kiewit spoke to Berries ZA chief executive officer, Brent Walsh about how the strike impacted them.
-
Walsh said they are trying to clear the backlog in the ports to continue exports.
-
He said their biggest issue is clearing the congestion in cold storage.
The strike started three weeks ago and put the berry industry under severe pressure.
Walsh said that with the strike over, they are still waiting to clear the backlog of berries from the ports.
He said the greatest pressure they are facing now is to clear the congestion in the cold storage facilities so that they can continue their harvest.
The sooner we can start clearing those, we can get some berries off the bushes and get them into the containers and off.Brent Walsh, Berries ZA CEO
While the strike did cause problems with the export market, it did lead to greater availability of berries in the local market.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41692066_closeup-of-cherries-in-a-basket-.html?term=cherries&vti=mo503jptdrwf3bpd3l-1-45
More from Local
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
Men helping each other become better
Clarence Ford hosted a panel discussion with Mark van Der Walt from Mankind Project, Mzukisi Mpingose from the Cape Town Centre and Bradley Johannesen from the 5 Fold Foundation about the mentoring of young men.Read More
Kwanele is piloting an anti-rape app to help victims of gender-based violence
The app has a built-in panic button linked to armed response as well as a vault where the victim can upload audio, visual and narrative evidence of what they are experiencing, which will then be time-stamped and geo-located.Read More
Cape Town launching new Highway Patrol Unit to improve road safety
On Thursday, the Cape Town Mayor and mayoral committee member for Safety and Security will unveil a new Highway Patrol Unit.Read More
The stars are set to explode onto the stage at #GalaxyKDay
Galaxy KDay is brought to you by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, flexed with Samsung mobile experience.Read More
Gone without a trace: How Track and Trace reunites families
Lester Kiewit speaks to founder of the Track and Trace Missing Persons Unit, Advocate Venice Burgins, about the work they do across the country.Read More
Blue Dot taxi pilot was a remarkable success: WC Mobility MEC Daylin Mitchell
The Blue Dot taxi pilot project, which was designed to reduce driving offences by minibus taxis, will be ending on 30 November.Read More
Decriminalising sex work will protect health & safety of sex workers - Sonke
Many activists and sex workers in South Africa have been calling for the industry to be decriminalised for the safety of the workers.Read More
SA businesses' 4-day work week pioneer pilot to start in February 2023
The four-day work week is being adopted globally in an attempt to increase productivity and South African companies' pioneer pilot is due to kick off in February 2023.Read More