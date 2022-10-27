Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine





Clarence Ford interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Cai Nebe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised “nuclear deterrence drills” on Wednesday.

"Under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, a training session was held with ground, sea, and air strategic deterrence forces, during which practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place," a Kremlin statement said.

NATO conducted nuclear deterrence drills last week in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the North Sea.

This is the first nuclear exercises that Russia has conducted since before its invasion of Ukraine… Russia has upped the ante… regarding its apparent willingness to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine… Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle

It’s a bit of a scary situation… We have a raging war in Ukraine… and Russia is not making a lot of gains using conventional war tactics. In fact, they’re being pushed further and further south into the Kherson region where they are really struggling… Cai Nebe, Deutsche Welle

