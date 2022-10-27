It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023
Yes, it's true!
The Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back and tickets are on sale now.
For years it's been one of the most popular events on the Cape Town calendar and now we can officially "save the date" for the world-renowned jazz fest.
The announcement was made by South Africa’s very own queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, who said:
"This festival holds a very special place in my heart, and it will be the 21st staging of this great event."
Sephuma also confirmed that she'll be gracing at least one of the three stages at the festival, which will run from Friday 17th March and Saturday 18th March 2023 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The show was forced to take a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
There will be three stages hosting more than 21 music performances.
The stages for 2023, are:
• Rosies, which jazz purists will appreciate for the exceptional audio quality of the acoustics complementing the performers’ sound.
• Kippies retains its position in the main Hall on the ground floor and will be the place to groove to more familiar names, whilst the open-air Downtown stage (formerly Manenberg) will be the place to discover new beats, names, and jams.
Newly appointed CEO of espAfrika, Amit Makan, added: “The CTIJF has grown to embody the diverse talent and star power of South African artists, whilst also providing a platform for residents to experience international music performers they would not usually be able to see.
Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.za
