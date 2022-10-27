Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities





Clarence Ford spoke to Western Cape Infrastructure Minister Tertuis Simmers about these online scams promising RDP houses to citizens.

The scammer poses as an official government Facebook page .

One citizen has lost over R2,000 to this scam.

A row of newly built RDP houses. © geoffsp/123rf.com

Simmers said they saw an emergence of social media pages pretending to be official government pages and offering housing opportunities.

He said these pages are pretending to be the Department of Human Settlements and say they can offer a house, move individuals higher on the RDP house waiting list, and that they can provide a house, key and title deed on the same day.

He said the pages look official but once someone follows its process they are asked to pay and he knows one citizen who was scammed out of R2,000.

Simmers said the scammer had said their office was at the same address as the department's head office so the citizen went there and found out the person they thought they had been speaking to did not exist.

This person has paid more than R2,000 and had to open a police case. Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape Infrastructure Minister

Simmers said they have reported the fake pages to Facebook in the hope of having them removed.

Listen to the audio above for more.