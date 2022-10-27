What to do when you are swarmed by bees?
Clarence Ford spoke to the spokesperson for the Western Cape Bee Industry Association, Chris Nicklin, about what causes bees to attack or defend their hive.
-
Bees will not attack unless they are triggered by an external perceived threat.
-
If bees are swarming you the best thing to do is remove yourself from the area.
There was a recent incident at Durbanville golf course where several golfers were stung after a swarm became agitated when their hive was inspected.
According to Nicklin, it is not uncommon for bees to choose to nest on golf courses and Durbanville has a beekeeper who regularly removes swarms.
He said that honeybees are not inherently aggressive and only swarm to defend as a result of an outside trigger.
In the beekeeping world, we never describe honeybees as aggressive, we rather describe them as being defensive.Chris Nicklin, Western Cape Bee Industry Association spokesperson
He said that the swarm likely got agitated by some nearby birds and as soon as the bees are disturbed they emit an alarm pheromone which is transmitted through the swarm.
When bees are foraging, they tend to pose no threat at all but if they do become agitated, Nicklin said you should put as much distance as possible between you and the bees and do not wave or bat at them as it will make them more stressed.
