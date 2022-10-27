Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'





Clarence Ford interviews Mikhail Manuel, Portfolio Committee Chairperson: Urban Mobility.

The City of Cape Town has a new transport plan that abandons large legacy projects for at least the next five years.

The new plan aims to lower the cost of commuting and reduce the time spent in traffic.

The city wants to encourage walking and cycling while reducing the use of cars.

It wants to take over the railways, which have become utterly dysfunctional under the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Click here to view the plan in its entirety.

The document is open for comment until 30 November; click here to submit yours.

Cape Town is determined to rebuild a reliable and integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone, said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Tuesday.

Only about 2% of daily commutes in Cape Town last year were by train.

RELATED: Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

The mayor’s vision… is all about Cape Town becoming a city of hope… for all of South Africa… Mikhail Manuel, Portfolio Committee Chairperson - Urban Mobility

We need to be frank about how difficult it will be to take over rail; we’re doing a feasibility study… We’ve seen the national government being pro-devolution on paper… but we haven’t seen it in action… Mikhail Manuel, Portfolio Committee Chairperson - Urban Mobility

We have to shift people from private cars into public transport… We’re spending the money, so we’re going to have to see that change coming… Mikhail Manuel, Portfolio Committee Chairperson - Urban Mobility

Ford interviewed Manuel – scroll up to listen.