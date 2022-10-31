Streaming issues? Report here
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

* 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Agriculture
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
crystal orderson

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Africa is home to 60% of the world's arable land, meaning that the continent's agriculture has the potential to not only feed its own people but create more job opportunities and increase export revenue. One of the key factors needed for this is private investment.

To unpack how private investment can make a great impact on the continent's agriculture , Bongani Bingwa hosted Crystal Orderson, a seasoned journalist specializing in African content. This forms part of the new Africa Focus series presented by RMB. The weekly series aims to highlight Africa’s innovations and potential growth while answering key economic questions.

Listen to the full conversation below:

Orderson mentions that Nigeria is currently the largest producer of cassava in the world, accounting for nearly 21% of global production. To grow its economy, the country has boosted its cassava production by releasing five new cassava varieties in addition to the 40 existing ones. This helps ensure the country's food security and increases farmers' income.

Orderson also highlights the rise of injera, the Ethiopian food that has gained popularity worldwide, and how Nigeria’s cassava has the potential to reach a global market as well.

Injera is now big all over Europe and America [partially] because of the Ethiopian diaspora. They’ve put in the money to ensure that injera becomes a global health food. I think there’s similar potential for cassava.

Crystal Orderson

Statistically, Africa is home to 60% of the world's arable land. It can meet its own food needs. but it needs investment to create employment and to create economic growth.

Crystal Orderson

Africa Focus presented by Crystal Orderson is brought to you by RMB. To find out more about RMB’s Agriculture Sector Solutions, visit the official RMB website.


This article first appeared on 702 : Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy




More from RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson on CapeTalk

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy

2 December 2022 7:16 AM

Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The potential of transport and logistics in Africa

25 November 2022 3:06 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how investing in logistics can improve Africa’s economy with the help of investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rise of Information and Communication Technology in Africa

4 November 2022 2:39 PM

Crystal Orderson highlights how the continent has increased its ICT sector and how investment can further its growth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

